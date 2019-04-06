Bryant registered 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes Friday against the Spurs.

Bryant continues to pour in the points down the stretch of the regular season, averaging 17.6 ppg over his previous five contests. Although the Wizards no longer have anything to play for, Bryant figures to maintain his impressive scoring production during the final two matchups of the 2018-2019 campaign.