Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Turns in solid final line
Bryant registered 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes Friday against the Spurs.
Bryant continues to pour in the points down the stretch of the regular season, averaging 17.6 ppg over his previous five contests. Although the Wizards no longer have anything to play for, Bryant figures to maintain his impressive scoring production during the final two matchups of the 2018-2019 campaign.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Another impressive showing in loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double train rolls on•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Another double-double Friday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Career night on the boards•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Quiet against old squad•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double in loss to Heat•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...