Brown registered 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's loss against the Thunder.

Brown has moved into the starting lineup for the bubble games, and he has been one of the most productive players for a struggling Wizards team. The Oregon product has averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in six Orlando contests.