Brown scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 35 minutes off the bench during Friday's 111-101 win over the Hawks.

It was the second-year forward's second straight double-double and his third in the last four games. Brown is averaging 15.3 points, 8.3 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 threes over the last 10 games, but with Davis Bertans now back in action, expect the 20-year-old's minutes and production to begin to dwindle.