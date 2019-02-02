Xavier Silas: Finally returns to the court
Silas (back) played 17 minutes Friday, recording 18 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
When Silas has been active, he's been a scoring menace averaging 13.8 points. Problem is, the G League veteran has only played in eight games with the Wolves this season, limited by a plethora of injuries throughout the 2018-19 campaign.
