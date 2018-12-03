Xavier Silas: Active, plays over weekend
Silas (undisclosed) averaged 20 minutes of play time during the Wolves' two weekend games.
Silas had missed the previous five games due to an undisclosed injury, but received his full compliment of minutes over the weekend in a loss to Northern Arizona, and a win over the Hustle.
