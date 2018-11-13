Xavier Silas: Does not play Monday
Silas (undisclosed) did not play in Monday's contest against South Bay.
The veteran guard has played in three games this season, but it's not entirely clear what injury kept Silas from playing Monday. He'll have an opportunity to take the court Wednesday against Agua Ciliente.
