Xavier Silas: Out vs. Charge
Silas was held out of Wednesday's game against Canton due to a back injury.
The severity of Silas' injury remains unknown, so he'll be considered day-to-day until further notice. He's been one of Canton's top scorers so far this year (averaging 13.1 points in seven games) and will be missed until he can return to health.
