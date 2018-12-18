Xavier Silas: Continues to miss time
Silas (undisclosed) did not play in Monday's win over the Skyforce.
Silas had missed five games in late November, early December with an unidentified injury only to come back and play in a back-to-back over the ensuing weekend. That evidently may have re-injured the guard as Silas has missed the ensuing four games with a similarly hidden injury.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...