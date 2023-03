Simpson amassed 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Unsurprisingly, Simpson paced all players with 14 assists Saturday en route to earning double-double No. 17 on the year. The 26-year-old now concludes the 2022-23 G League regular season having averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game across 50 matchups suited up for.