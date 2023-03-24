Simpson registered 31 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 win over the Long Island Nets.

Simpson led all players in scoring and assists during Thursday's victory, as he came close to tallying what would've been his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. The 6-foot guard did however turn the ball over a game-high six times versus Long Island, so he'll look to clean things up on that front in Saturday's regular season finale against the Iowa Wolves.