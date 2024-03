Simpson agreed Friday with the Grizzlies on a 10-day contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Simpson has been playing with the G League's Motor City Cruise this season, but he'll be available to provide backcourt depth for the shorthanded Grizzlies over the next week and a half. Over 48 appearances with the Cruise, he averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 36.6minutes per game.