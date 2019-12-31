12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2020 Resolutions, Coaching News
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies for the QB and DST positions.
We review the Fantasy impact of the latest coaching firings and hirings. Is Daniel Jones a Fantasy loser? Is Baker Mayfield a Fantasy winner? What about Leonard Fournette? ... Some random Fantasy notes! The TB defense is getting really, really good (10:25). Matthew Stafford was better than you may have realized (12:41). Let's talk about Derrick Henry's receptions (22:42), rookie WRs (26:04) and Jimmy Garoppolo's 2020 breakout potential (31:40) ... Do you have any Fantasy Football resolutions? We'll share some of ours (37:31) including QB draft strategy and league format changes.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
What can Henry do as an encore?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players...
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.