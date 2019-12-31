Play

12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2020 Resolutions, Coaching News

The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies for the QB and DST positions.

We review the Fantasy impact of the latest coaching firings and hirings. Is Daniel Jones a Fantasy loser? Is Baker Mayfield a Fantasy winner? What about Leonard Fournette? ... Some random Fantasy notes! The TB defense is getting really, really good (10:25). Matthew Stafford was better than you may have realized (12:41). Let's talk about Derrick Henry's receptions (22:42), rookie WRs (26:04) and Jimmy Garoppolo's 2020 breakout potential (31:40) ... Do you have any Fantasy Football resolutions? We'll share some of ours (37:31) including QB draft strategy and league format changes.

