2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Does Adrian Peterson change Washington's outlook in Fantasy?

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Going through this exercise of breaking down touches for each team is a valuable resource for me. It helps filter out noise and delivers an accurate picture of what I believe it going to happen. It's also, I believe, an informative vehicle to pass the information on to you. At least, it is most of the time.

The Washington Redskins' signing of Adrian Peterson is making me question how helpful any of this is for this situation. Peterson is obviously one of the most talented running backs in NFL history. He also has more different uniforms than touchdowns over the past two seasons. In 13 games with the Vikings, Saints and Cardinals, he ran for 601 yards and two touchdowns at a clip of 3.1 YPC. Yes, there were times in Arizona where he looked like a useful running back, and I'm OK if you want to bet on that player emerging in Washington over a full season. I do not.

Peterson's arrival is a net negative for the other backs in Washington. It hurts the chances of Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine of winning and keeping the job for 16 games, though I'm not sure how high those chances were in the first place. So what should you do with these running backs in Fantasy? I'll be avoiding all of them in the first 12 rounds in non-PPR. Chris Thompson is still worth a late-round pick in PPR, but this signing should also confirm that they have no intention of giving Thompson anywhere close to a feature role.

This mess will sort itself out in the next few weeks, and I'll revisit these projections then. Either Adrian Peterson will get cut or he'll start earning first-team reps. Until then, you'll do best to avoid this mess.

If you want to get excited about something in Washington, it should probably be the passing game. This team is not going to run the ball effectively, and that's going to lead to a career high in pass attempts from Alex Smith.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP POS. RANK Jamison Crowder 123 #35 203 #23 Chris Thompson 103

#44 153 #41 Jordan Reed 81 #18 131 #16 Alex Smith 313 #15 313 #15 Paul Richardson 106 #56 161 #55 Josh Doctson 104 #57 154 #61 Rob Kelley 77 #57 88 #62

Breaking down the touches

Jay Gruden has run a pass-happy attack for the last three years in Washington, and that could be a big boon for Smith's Fantasy value. Smith has never thrown more than 508 passes in a season. Washington has thrown at least 540 each of the past three seasons. That's the number I'm using, simply because Smith will turn one or two designed passes per game into rush attempts.

Gruden has also heavily emphasized the tight ends in the offense, which Smith should be very comfortable with. But just like Gruden's offense hasn't favored any one receiver, they've also spread it around among tight ends. A big part of that is Reed's inability to stay healthy, but Vernon Davis has done enough the past two years that he will be involved regardless of who is healthy.

Redskins touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Rob Kelley 30% 123 3% 17 10 4 Chris Thompson 18% 74 12% 66 50 4 Adrian Peterson 24% 98 0% 0 0 2 Samaje Perine 18% 74 5% 28 22 2 Jamison Crowder 0% 0 21% 116 80 5 Paul Richardson 0% 0 18% 99 55 5 Josh Doctson 0% 0 18% 99 50 6 Jordan Reed 0% 0 12% 66 50 5 Vernon Davis 0% 0 11% 61 41 2

Of note:

I've been tempted to move Reed even higher in the projections, but it's just impossible to expect a full season from him. Like Tyler Eifert, he's one of the tight ends who should be drafted well above his projection.

I'm not projecting anything close to a bell-cow back for Washington, but if you want to bet on that happening, I'd choose Kelley.

Richardson and Doctson both still have big upside on a week-to-week basis. But it's going to be hard to trust either as a starter. This team was built for best ball leagues.

The Leftovers

When Reed is out of the lineup, Davis becomes pretty close to a must-start tight end. In fact, he was actually better than Davis on a per target and per reception basis in 2017. It wouldn't be a surprise if this was a true timeshare, which would make both of them streamers at best.

Marshall is one sneaky guy to keep an eye on. He caught a touchdown in the team's preseason opener and could have a significant role if Thompson goes down again.