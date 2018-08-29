2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who to draft, from Pick 1 to Pick 12
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every draft position in both PPR and non-PPR formats.
Here are two scenarios you may face on Draft Day:
- Good news: You got the No. 1 pick. You get your choice of any player on the board. Bad news: You don't get to pick again for 22 picks. How should you handle it?
- Bad news: You got the No. 12 pick. You're going to have the worst first rounder on the board. Good news: You get the best second-round pick. How's your team going to look from that point on?
The good news is, you can draft a winning team from any spot. You might not get to take Todd Gurley or Le'Veon Bell without the top pick, but it's not like the first round is lacking in talent this year. And if you do get the first pick, that wait won't hurt too bad once you get that third pick right after.
No matter where you fall in the draft, we've got a road map to victory for you. Whether you're in a PPR or non-PPR draft, here's how your draft might shake out:
PPR Leagues
- Picking No. 1 overall
- Picking No. 2 overall
- Picking No. 3 overall
- Picking No. 4 overall
- Picking No. 5 overall
- Picking No. 6 overall
- Picking No. 7 overall
- Picking No. 8 overall
- Picking No. 9 overall
- Picking No. 10 overall
- Picking No. 11 overall
- Picking No. 12 overall
Non-PPR Leagues
- Picking No. 1 overall
- Picking No. 2 overall
- Picking No. 3 overall
- Picking No. 4 overall
- Picking No. 5 overall
- Picking No. 6 overall
- Picking No. 7 overall
- Picking No. 8 overall
- Picking No. 9 overall
- Picking No. 10 overall
- Picking No. 11 overall
- Picking No. 12 overall
