2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who should I take at No. 6 overall in non-PPR?

Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in August prior to the third preseason game and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

You know about the consensus top-four running backs who figure to get taken at the top of every draft. Well, they're top four for a reason. Don't expect them to make it to you on Draft Day.

That does leave you with an easy task before you draft: Know who your next two favorite players are. Armed with those two guys plus the fearsome foursome, you're guaranteed one of them in Round 1.

You're also guaranteed to land a top-10 running back, a top-10 receiver or Rob Gronkowski in Round 2. That makes two guarantees you can smile about.

What's promised in Round 3? Not much. That's where your strategy planning truly begins. Making a top-30 list before Draft Day is the first step since that will help you figure out who you're taking at (surprise!) 30th overall. And if you're lucky, a name or two from your list will still be alive when you get to Round 4.

By the way, that Round 4 pick, 43rd overall, should cinch a reliable starter. Your foes picking in those early slots and thus behind you in the even rounds might not feel the same way.

Here is my team from No. 6 overall:

For me, Saquon Barkley is a cinch. He was a prospect with rare traits for a man his size at Penn State and a seamless fit into a Giants offense desperate for a difference-making running back. There isn't a game-script that Barkley can't fit into and new Giants coach Pat Shurmur is certain to lean on him as a likely 20-touch-per-week guy.

I also didn't hesitate to land Rob Gronkowski in Round 2. I like locking up a stud tight end and having an advantage at tight end when setting my lineup. Gronk is as studly as they get, offering a massive advantage, producing like a top-10 receiver when he is healthy. He's the go-to when you don't love what's left at running back and receiver in Round 2.

Was there pressure on me to find a receiver in Round 3? Bro, it's Fantasy Football, OF COURSE there was pressure! However, as iron-minded as I am, I managed to withstand the urge to take an Adam Thielen or Allen Robinson and went with Alex Collins, who I view as a potential top-12 running back. Upside is a major Fantasy factor.

I have to admit, things went great after that. Fitzgerald and Hyde are veterans with good track records, Davis has all-world upside and Sammy Watkins should work as a boom-or-bust flex.

But the cherry on top came in Round 8 -- and proved my quarterback drafting theory. Gotta steal 'em!

Favorite pick: Cam Newton

View Profile Cam Newton CAR • QB • 1 2017 stats CMP% 59.1 YDs 3302 TD 22 INT 16 YD/Att 6.71

Look, I don't know if you can find a player with the potential to finish No. 1 overall across all positions in the eighth round of your draft, but if you can, I highly recommend getting him. I felt like I stole Newton, like a cartoon bandit steals an oversized diamond from under the nose of an old, sleepy security guard. Except in my case, Mighty Mouse or Superman or Plastic Man isn't coming to retrieve the diamond! This diamond of a pick is all mine. I'm not sure I wouldn't have felt the same way if I took him over Watkins in Round 7.

Pick I might regret: Sammy Watkins

View Profile Sammy Watkins KC • WR • 14 2017 stats TAR 70 REC 39 REC YDS 593 REC TD 8 FL 0

I don't like how Watkins' yardage tanked in 2017. I don't like how he won't be the No. 1 guy in Kansas City. I don't like that he cut his hair. Two of these things matter in Fantasy Football. Worst of all, Watkins has looked downright loafish through his first two preseason games while Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are dominating. But as far as No. 3 receivers go, Watkins is OK to begin the season.

Player who could make or break my team: Rob Gronkowski

View Profile Rob Gronkowski NE • TE • 87 2017 stats TAR 105 REC 69 REC YDs 1084 REC TD 8 FL 0

This one's obvious. If Gronk can stay healthy, my weekly score should be awesome. If he gets hurt, my playoff chances shrink. Does that make him too risky for Round 2? Maybe, but he also offers so much in the way of numbers at a position where great statistics are hard to find, especially from week to week. If I can eventually start Gronk along with two good running backs and at least one sure-fire receiver, my team will be hard to beat.

