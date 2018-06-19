2018 Outlook: Jordan Akins

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Akins, TE, Texans

Tight end Jordan Akins will spend his first training camp with the Texans trying to land the starting job. He's got a chance -- Akins spent a week with the Houston coaching staff during the Senior Bowl and apparently did a good job. The one-time baseball prospect turned into a decent playmaker at UCF, totaling eight touchdowns over 81 receptions through four years. Now 26 years old, Akins hopes to use his 6-foot-3, 249-pound frame and good speed to make an impact with the Texans. He's a late-round flier in dynasty/keeper leagues and rookie-only drafts, though his status will change in those formats as well as seasonal leagues if he generates enough buzz this summer.

