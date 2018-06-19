2018 Outlook: Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski should once again be considered the No. 1 Fantasy tight end for 2018, and he should have the chance for another stellar campaign. He had another outstanding season in 2017 when he was the No. 1 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues, and he's been No. 1 at his position three times in the past four seasons when he's played at least 14 games. Gronkowski could even see a boost in production with Brandin Cooks and Dion Lewis gone, as that's 10 touchdowns the Patriots have to replace this year. But even if Gronkowski doesn't benefit from the loss of Cooks and Lewis then he should still dominate based on his own level of production. Gronkowski is worth drafting in Round 2 in the majority of leagues.