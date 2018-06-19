2018 Outlook: Steelers DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Steelers DST
When's the last time you wouldn't want the Steelers DST on your Fantasy team?! Maybe 2014 -- that's when they last finished outside the top-12 at their position. Pittsburgh's defense returns with D-line beasts Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt and a bunch of promising young talents behind them including pass rushers Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt and defensive backs Artie Burns and Mike Hilton. This is a team that had 56 sacks and 16 interceptions last year, so expectations will be high. The squad also takes on the Browns in Week 1 before showdowns with the Chiefs and Buccaneers, so the matchups aren't exactly cake. Still, bank on the Steelers DST being taken with a pick in the final two rounds on Draft Day.
