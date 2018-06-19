2018 Outlook: Tevin Coleman
2018 fantasy player outlook for Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
You may know Tevin Coleman as part of the Falcons one-two punch at running back, but he's got the reputation of a touchdown-dependent player in Fantasy. In the past two seasons, Coleman has delivered 15 games with 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR with a dozen involving a touchdown. And because his end-zone visits overshadow his yardage (66.7 per game in his past two years), he only has five games on his career résumé with 15-plus Fantasy points, including just one in 2017. So if Coleman's not scoring, he's really boring. Everything would change if he didn't share the field with Devonta Freeman -- he has a 100 percent success rate when Freeman is out -- but that's just not the case. Figure Coleman will get a couple of big games throughout the year with sporadic touchdown production. Making lineup decisions on him will cause weekly headaches. Nonetheless, Fantasy owners will find their way to Coleman with a pick in Round 6 (maybe early Round 7) simply because of his track record as a decent No. 2 running back. It's dangerous territory for a rusher with exactly nine career games of 15-plus touches.
