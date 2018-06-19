2018 Outlook: Titans DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Titans DST

You won't consider the Titans DST for Fantasy play because they haven't delivered an annual top-12 result in over five years, but this is a unit on the rise. Pass rushers Derrick Morgan, Brian Orakpo and rookie Harold Landry will team up with a solid run defense that added linebacker Rashaad Evans. A young secondary under the guidance of new defensive boss Dean Pees (formerly of the Ravens) form an intriguing group. They'll also open the season against a suspect Miami offense, so there is some streaming potential. After Week 1, though, the Titans will play the Texans, Jaguars and Eagles in consecutive games and probably won't be as enticing. The Titans DST is worth taking with your final pick if you're just looking for a good Week 1 matchup and that's it.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...