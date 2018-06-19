2018 Outlook: Titans DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Titans DST
You won't consider the Titans DST for Fantasy play because they haven't delivered an annual top-12 result in over five years, but this is a unit on the rise. Pass rushers Derrick Morgan, Brian Orakpo and rookie Harold Landry will team up with a solid run defense that added linebacker Rashaad Evans. A young secondary under the guidance of new defensive boss Dean Pees (formerly of the Ravens) form an intriguing group. They'll also open the season against a suspect Miami offense, so there is some streaming potential. After Week 1, though, the Titans will play the Texans, Jaguars and Eagles in consecutive games and probably won't be as enticing. The Titans DST is worth taking with your final pick if you're just looking for a good Week 1 matchup and that's it.
