2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150, picks, strategy from proven experts

The NFL preseason is almost complete, which means 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is wrapping up. Final depth charts and 53-man rosters will be solidified in the coming days, determining the optimal Fantasy football picks to make on draft day. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the league by storm in 2018, using his legs to extend plays and rushing for 556 yards and four touchdowns in seven weeks as the starter. Over the course of a full season, that translates to nearly 1,300 yards rushing. If Jackson makes progress as a passer, he could be an important part of a winning 2019 Fantasy football strategy. However, there are concerns about Jackson staying healthy as often as he runs, with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers even warning that he should slide more. Deciding whether you can trust Jackson, and a new crop of 2019 Fantasy football rookies, is key. That's why you'll want to see the latest 2019 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. Their new draft bible has the top 2019 Fantasy football tips and advice to ensure you get maximum value out of every pick.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's top three 2019 Fantasy football tight ends outside of Zach Ertz, George Kittle and Travis Kelce who can take the next step and help fill the void left after Rob Gronkowski's retirement:

O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Howard has missed eight games in his first two seasons after being drafted in the first round, but when he's healthy, he's a clear TE1. Howard finished as the No. 10 tight end in Fantasy football last season, but he was fifth in Fantasy points per game. Bruce Arians' offense should create more opportunities for Howard.

Evan Engram (New York Giants) - Engram was the No. 13 tight end in standard Fantasy leagues last season, but he also missed time with an injury, playing in just 11 games. His 7.3 Fantasy points per game were the seventh-most among tight ends and his 113.9 QB rating when targeted was the fifth-best mark among tight ends. He should be a central part of the offense with Odell Beckham Jr. gone, Golden Tate serving a four-game suspension to start the season and Sterling Shepard battling a thumb injury.

Vance McDonald (Pittsburgh Steelers) - McDonald finished as the TE10 last year despite seeing only 70 targets. Antonio Brown leaves behind a massive 26 percent target share, so don't be surprised if McDonald grabs a chunk of those looks. He can be had almost two full rounds after Howard and Engram.

