2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150, strategy, auction values from proven experts

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL preseason is approaching quickly as teams continue to evaluate their rosters. That also means it's prime time for 2019 Fantasy football draft prep as owners get set to make plenty of tough calls. Will running back Ezekiel Elliott return by Week 1 for the Cowboys as he seeks a new contract? How high should players such like Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson go off the board as the stalemate between the Chargers and running back Melvin Gordon continues? With drafts going on the clock every day, now is the time to soak up as much 2019 Fantasy football advice as possible. The team at SportsLine has put together a comprehensive draft bible that can help guide your 2019 Fantasy football strategy. It has all the tips needed to get a huge edge on your competition in dynasty, snake, auction or best-ball drafts.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's top 2019 Fantasy football players in new uniforms:

WR N'Keal Harry, Patriots: Harry, a first-round pick out of Arizona State, is in line for plenty of targets from quarterback Tom Brady as New England looks to replace production from Rob Gronkowski, Josh Gordon, Kevin Hogan and other pass catchers.

WR Adam Humphries, Titans: Humphries was one of the most productive slot receivers in the NFL last season, making 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and Humphries showed plenty of chemistry in the preseason opener and he could emerge as a sleeper in 2019 as the Titans look for more options at receiver.

RB: C.J. Anderson, Lions: He was off the Fantasy radar in 2018 until signing with the Rams and rushing for over 130 yards in the final two games of the regular season. He'll split time with injury-prone Kerryon Johnson, opening up the door for more big Fantasy numbers, especially if Johnson misses any more time.

TE: Jared Cook, Saints: Drew Brees has made tight ends like Coby Fleener and Benjamin Watson Fantasy-relevant in recent years, so Cook is an overlooked player who could make an impact this season.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.