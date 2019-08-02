2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, optimal advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 players from proven experts

Bengals stud wide receiver A.J. Green has dominated the headlines early in training camp after suffering an ankle injury on the first day of practice. Green underwent a minor surgical procedure to clear up the site of the injury and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. After missing seven games last season, the seven-time Pro Bowler could be a risky target during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. However, a savvy 2019 Fantasy football strategy might include going after Tyler Boyd, who had 76 catches for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season with Green banged up. The 2019 Fantasy football advice from SportsLine's new Draft Bible can help you figure out when to target Boyd and plenty of other relevant players. Its 2019 Fantasy football tips for snake, dynasty, auction and best ball leagues will ensure you're receiving sound advice for difficult draft-day decisions.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's top 2019 Fantasy football running back committees to target:

New England Patriots - In PPR leagues, James White is the running back to own and will cost you less draft equity than Sony Michel. White finished seventh among running backs in PPR leagues last year, and he's the only back in the NFL who has at least 70 targets in three straight seasons. While Michel isn't a poor value at his current 2019 Fantasy football ADP, his troublesome knee makes him risky. If you're uncomfortable using one of your first three picks on Michel, use one of your final picks on New England's third-round selection, Damien Harris, who averaged 6.4 yards per carry with 25 touchdowns at Alabama.

Chicago Bears - Tarik Cohen is a PPR stud, ranking fifth among running backs in targets over the past two seasons, including 90 last year. That helped him to an RB11 finish in PPR leagues. In standard scoring formats, Mike Davis or Chicago's third-round pick, David Montgomery, figures to be a strong value in the middle rounds. Only six running backs scored more points than Jordan Howard the past two seasons, and only two saw more carries. With Howard now in Philadelphia, the opportunity for an early-down workhorse role is glaring, and the fact the Bears traded up to draft Montgomery could indicate he's the preferred option.

New Orleans Saints - Alvin Kamara is a top-five pick in both standard and PPR formats, but don't forget Latavius Murray. With Mark Ingram leaving for Baltimore, the Saints brought in Murray to handle substantial early-down and goal-line work. No team has fed its backs more red-zone carries over the past two years than New Orleans. The nature of Murray's role makes him a game script-dependent, risk-reward type of player, but his upside is worth a late-round pick.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.