2019 Outlook: Gary Jennings
2019 fantasy player outlook for Gary Jennings, WR, SEA
Gary Jennings could be a sneaky Fantasy option this year as a rookie for the Seahawks, who selected him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from West Virginia. With Doug Baldwin potentially retiring, Seattle could use Jennings as a replacement in the slot, and he might have more Fantasy value than fellow rookie D.K. Metcalf. We're only drafting Jennings with a late-round pick in all formats, including rookie-only drafts, but he's someone to monitor in training camp to see what his role is for Seattle.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...