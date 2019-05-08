2019 Outlook: Gary Jennings

2019 fantasy player outlook for Gary Jennings, WR, SEA

Gary Jennings could be a sneaky Fantasy option this year as a rookie for the Seahawks, who selected him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from West Virginia. With Doug Baldwin potentially retiring, Seattle could use Jennings as a replacement in the slot, and he might have more Fantasy value than fellow rookie D.K. Metcalf. We're only drafting Jennings with a late-round pick in all formats, including rookie-only drafts, but he's someone to monitor in training camp to see what his role is for Seattle.

