2019 Outlook: Jimmy Graham

It's hard to imagine Jimmy Graham becoming a top-flight Fantasy tight end again. He's exceeded 700 yards once in his last four years and scored just two touchdowns twice in his last four seasons -- and 2018 was not kind to him in either category. He also had just 89 targets last year (the lowest total in any season he played 16 games) and had just five targets inside the opponents' 10-yard line. All that could be evidence that the Packers didn't trust him enough, but the addition of rookie tight end Jace Sternberger probably doesn't bode well for Graham's 2019. The bottom line is that Graham needs touchdowns to succeed in Fantasy since he's exceeded 70 yards in a game three times in his last two seasons. That makes him hard to trust on a weekly basis, and he's an undesirable streamer to begin the year as the Packers host the vaunted Bears defense in Week 1. matchup against the Bears are enough to pass on Graham on Draft Day. Don't count on him being productive enough, or consistently available, to help you win your league. You're probably better off letting someone else take him.