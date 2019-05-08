2019 Outlook: Ryan Finley

The Bengals decided to back up Andy Dalton with rookie Ryan Finley this year. He was solid at N.C. State, starting his final two years and totaling nearly 4,000 yards with 25 passing touchdowns in 13 games last season. His arm is accurate but not strong. He's brave in the pocket but not an avid rusher when a play breaks down. He's also older for a rookie at 24 (25 this December). Finley's only path to playing time is if Andy Dalton misses some action because of injury or poor play. Even with the bright new coaching staff in Cincinnati, Finley just doesn't have enough appeal for Fantasy except in deep two-QB leagues.

