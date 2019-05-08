2019 Outlook: Sammy Watkins

The Case For: He was overshadowed by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but Sammy Watkins actually did some very good things in 2019. He posted a career-best catch rate (72.7%) and reached 100 yards in three games. He started and finished 10 games counting the playoffs and averaged almost 70 yards per game in those contests. That's a 1,000 yard season if he plays 15 games, which he did in 2017. There are also question marks surrounding Hill, who is currently under investigation for another domestic violence issue. Watkins may just be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 receiver, which would make him a top-12 receiver on a per-game basis. ... The Case Against: Watkins did play 15 games in 2017 but it was only the second time in five years he's accomplished that feat. You have to treat him like a bench receiver and count any production he gives you as a bonus.