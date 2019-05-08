2019 Outlook: Sammy Watkins
2019 fantasy player outlook for Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
The Case For: He was overshadowed by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but Sammy Watkins actually did some very good things in 2019. He posted a career-best catch rate (72.7%) and reached 100 yards in three games. He started and finished 10 games counting the playoffs and averaged almost 70 yards per game in those contests. That's a 1,000 yard season if he plays 15 games, which he did in 2017. There are also question marks surrounding Hill, who is currently under investigation for another domestic violence issue. Watkins may just be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 receiver, which would make him a top-12 receiver on a per-game basis. ... The Case Against: Watkins did play 15 games in 2017 but it was only the second time in five years he's accomplished that feat. You have to treat him like a bench receiver and count any production he gives you as a bonus.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...