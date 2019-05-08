2019 Outlook: Saquon Barkley

The Case For: Barkley has everything you want in your No. 1 running back: Exceptional talent, success in the passing game, and an enormous workload. His production was so evenly balanced as a rookie, it's hard to see how he'd be stopped. He ran for more than 1,300 yards. He caught 91 passes. He scored 15 touchdowns. And he did it all efficiently. Barkley's youth, skill and usage should make him a top-two pick for many years to come and an easy choice at No. 1 overall in Dynasty. ... The Case Against: This offense could be really bad. The Giants replaced Odell Beckham with Golden Tate, and they're either going to have Eli Manning or Daniel Jones at quarterback. It's really hard to be the best running back in Fantasy on one of the worst teams in football. Barkley's production and efficiency in the passing game took a major hit in the last four games of 2018 without Beckham. His catch rate dipped south of 60 percent and his yards per catch fell almost a full yard. He didn't score a receiving touchdown in those four games either.