2019 Outlook: Saquon Barkley
2019 fantasy player outlook for Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
The Case For: Barkley has everything you want in your No. 1 running back: Exceptional talent, success in the passing game, and an enormous workload. His production was so evenly balanced as a rookie, it's hard to see how he'd be stopped. He ran for more than 1,300 yards. He caught 91 passes. He scored 15 touchdowns. And he did it all efficiently. Barkley's youth, skill and usage should make him a top-two pick for many years to come and an easy choice at No. 1 overall in Dynasty. ... The Case Against: This offense could be really bad. The Giants replaced Odell Beckham with Golden Tate, and they're either going to have Eli Manning or Daniel Jones at quarterback. It's really hard to be the best running back in Fantasy on one of the worst teams in football. Barkley's production and efficiency in the passing game took a major hit in the last four games of 2018 without Beckham. His catch rate dipped south of 60 percent and his yards per catch fell almost a full yard. He didn't score a receiving touchdown in those four games either.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...