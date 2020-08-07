Watch Now: Jamey's Running Back Breakouts (2:33)

In our latest 12-team, Superflex mock draft, it was interesting to see which Fantasy managers went after quarterbacks early, as well as the ones who waited on the position. It's the biggest decision you have to make in this format since you can start two quarterbacks.

Ben Gretch had the No. 2 overall selection, and he was the first person to draft two quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes in Round 1 and Kyler Murray in Round 3. He drafted George Kittle in the second round, and he didn't get his first running back until Round 4 with Jonathan Taylor. His first receiver was Stefon Diggs in Round 5.

Ben sacrificed some top-end running back and wide receiver talent to get stars at quarterback and tight end. And I like the approach he took in chasing running backs and wide receivers with high-upside guys. At running back, he has Taylor, Matt Breida, Zack Moss, Chase Edmonds, Boston Scott and LeSean McCoy. And his receivers could be great with Diggs, Will Fuller, Marquise Brown, Christian Kirk, Diontae Johnson and Laviska Shenault.

It's likely not the ideal roster if you like pre-draft standouts at running back and wide receiver in PPR, but this team could be awesome if a few of those guys hit. It also helps having Mahomes, Murray and Kittle if they stay healthy all season.

Meron Berkson, on the other hand, was the last Fantasy manager to draft a quarterback in this league. He went back-to-back with Matthew Stafford in Round 5 and Daniel Jones in Round 6, and he paired them with amazing talent selected in the first four rounds.

From the No. 12 spot, Meron started his team with Julio Jones, Austin Ekeler, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Calvin Ridley. By the time he drafted Stafford and Jones, there were 11 quarterbacks off the board, including five of them (Josh Allen, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Drew Brees and Tom Brady) going just before Stafford in the fifth round.

I like what Meron did to get one standout running back and three quality receivers before focusing on quarterbacks. He filled out his running back corps with David Montgomery, Derrius Guice, J.K. Dobbins and A.J. Dillon, and he added CeeDee Lamb, John Brown and Emmanuel Sanders to his receivers. Darren Waller and Mike Gesicki are his tight ends, and this is a quality roster.

I drafted a similar team to Meron, and he sniped me twice on Dobbins in Round 10 and Gesicki in Round 15. Brady was the first quarterback I drafted in Round 5, and I took two other quarterbacks with Gardner Minshew in Round 7 and Drew Lock in Round 9.

I thought about drafting Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff or Cam Newton in Round 6, but I opted for D.J. Chark instead as a second receiver. How Minshew does will likely determine if I made the right choice, and it's ironic that I'll be depending on Chark to make that happen as well. Go, Jaguars.

My first four picks from the No. 11 spot were Miles Sanders, Kenyan Drake, James Conner and Allen Robinson. I like the luxury of having three great running backs, and Robinson is a top-10 PPR receiver coming into the year.

If Minshew or Lock are serviceable at Superflex then this team should be competitive. I have Raheem Mostert and Damien Harris as backup running backs, and my other receivers behind Robinson and Chark are Sterling Shepard, Mecole Hardman, Preston Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. And when I missed on Gesicki, I went with Noah Fant at tight end. 

While I like the approach Ben took in building his roster, I prefer the construction of my team and Meron's by waiting on a quarterback, even in this Superflex league. But check out all of these teams in the results below, and maybe there's a different approach that works better for you.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
2. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
3. R.J. White, NFL Editor
4. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
5. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Frank Stampfl C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Ben Gretch P. Mahomes QB KC
3 R.J. White L. Jackson QB BAL
4 Andrew Baumhor S. Barkley RB NYG
5 Chris Towers A. Kamara RB NO
6 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
7 Will Brinson M. Thomas WR NO
8 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB
9 Michael Kiser D. Cook RB MIN
10 George Maselli C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
11 Jamey Eisenberg M. Sanders RB PHI
12 Meron Berkson J. Jones WR ATL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Meron Berkson A. Ekeler RB LAC
14 Jamey Eisenberg K. Drake RB ARI
15 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
16 Michael Kiser J. Mixon RB CIN
17 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
18 Will Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE
19 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC
20 Chris Towers J. Jacobs RB LV
21 Andrew Baumhor C. Godwin WR TB
22 R.J. White A. Jones RB GB
23 Ben Gretch G. Kittle TE SF
24 Frank Stampfl D. Hopkins WR ARI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Frank Stampfl D. Prescott QB DAL
26 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
27 R.J. White T. Gurley RB ATL
28 Andrew Baumhor D. Moore WR CAR
29 Chris Towers R. Wilson QB SEA
30 Dave Richard D. Watson QB HOU
31 Will Brinson M. Evans WR TB
32 Heath Cummings C. Carson RB SEA
33 Michael Kiser A. Thielen WR MIN
34 George Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR
35 Jamey Eisenberg J. Conner RB PIT
36 Meron Berkson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR ATL
38 Jamey Eisenberg A. Robinson WR CHI
39 George Maselli K. Golladay WR DET
40 Michael Kiser M. Gordon RB DEN
41 Heath Cummings A. Cooper WR DAL
42 Will Brinson M. Andrews TE BAL
43 Dave Richard T. Lockett WR SEA
44 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR
45 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR TEN
46 R.J. White O. Beckham WR CLE
47 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND
48 Frank Stampfl D. Johnson RB HOU
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Frank Stampfl K. Allen WR LAC
50 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF
51 R.J. White Z. Ertz TE PHI
52 Andrew Baumhor L. Fournette RB JAC
53 Chris Towers J. Allen QB BUF
54 Dave Richard L. Bell RB NYJ
55 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
56 Heath Cummings C. Wentz QB PHI
57 Michael Kiser T. McLaurin WR WAS
58 George Maselli D. Brees QB NO
59 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB TB
60 Meron Berkson M. Stafford QB DET
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Meron Berkson D. Jones QB NYG
62 Jamey Eisenberg D. Chark WR JAC
63 George Maselli J. Goff QB LAR
64 Michael Kiser A. Rodgers QB GB
65 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE
66 Will Brinson C. Sutton WR DEN
67 Dave Richard B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
68 Chris Towers T. Hilton WR IND
69 Andrew Baumhor C. Newton QB NE
70 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR SEA
71 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
72 Frank Stampfl J. Burrow QB CIN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Frank Stampfl A. Green WR CIN
74 Ben Gretch M. Brown WR BAL
75 R.J. White R. Jones RB TB
76 Andrew Baumhor B. Mayfield QB CLE
77 Chris Towers E. Engram TE NYG
78 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF
79 Will Brinson M. Ingram RB BAL
80 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
81 Michael Kiser D. Parker WR MIA
82 George Maselli T. Cohen RB CHI
83 Jamey Eisenberg G. Minshew QB JAC
84 Meron Berkson D. Montgomery RB CHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV
86 Jamey Eisenberg R. Mostert RB SF
87 George Maselli T. Higbee TE LAR
88 Michael Kiser T. Bridgewater QB CAR
89 Heath Cummings T. Taylor QB LAC
90 Will Brinson P. Rivers QB IND
91 Dave Richard T. Boyd WR CIN
92 Chris Towers H. Ruggs III WR LV
93 Andrew Baumhor R. Tannehill QB TEN
94 R.J. White J. Edelman WR NE
95 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
96 Frank Stampfl C. Akers RB LAR
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Frank Stampfl J. Landry WR CLE
98 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT
99 R.J. White K. Cousins QB MIN
100 Andrew Baumhor J. Garoppolo QB SF
101 Chris Towers D. Swift RB DET
102 Dave Richard H. Henry TE LAC
103 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
104 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
105 Michael Kiser B. Cooks WR HOU
106 George Maselli J. White RB NE
107 Jamey Eisenberg D. Lock QB DEN
108 Meron Berkson D. Guice RB WAS
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Meron Berkson J. Dobbins RB BAL
110 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG
111 George Maselli J. Crowder WR NYJ
112 Michael Kiser T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
113 Heath Cummings D. Carr QB LV
114 Will Brinson D. Haskins QB WAS
115 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
116 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB
117 Andrew Baumhor H. Hurst TE ATL
118 R.J. White S. Darnold QB NYJ
119 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB MIA
120 Frank Stampfl R. Gronkowski TE TB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Frank Stampfl R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
122 Ben Gretch Z. Moss RB BUF
123 R.J. White J. Howard RB MIA
124 Andrew Baumhor K. Johnson RB DET
125 Chris Towers A. Miller WR CHI
126 Dave Richard P. Lindsay RB DEN
127 Will Brinson D. Henderson RB LAR
128 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
129 Michael Kiser A. Gibson RB WAS
130 George Maselli J. Jeudy WR DEN
131 Jamey Eisenberg P. Williams WR MIA
132 Meron Berkson J. Brown WR BUF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Meron Berkson C. Lamb WR DAL
134 Jamey Eisenberg M. Hardman WR KC
135 George Maselli N. Hines RB IND
136 Michael Kiser A. Hooper TE CLE
137 Heath Cummings S. Michel RB NE
138 Will Brinson J. Reagor WR PHI
139 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
140 Chris Towers L. Murray RB NO
141 Andrew Baumhor A. Mattison RB MIN
142 R.J. White J. Kelley RB LAC
143 Ben Gretch B. Scott RB PHI
144 Frank Stampfl N. Harry WR NE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Frank Stampfl D. Johnson RB HOU
146 Ben Gretch C. Edmonds RB ARI
147 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC
148 Andrew Baumhor K. Vaughn RB TB
149 Chris Towers M. Trubisky QB CHI
150 Dave Richard D. Washington RB KC
151 Will Brinson D. Samuel WR SF
152 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC
153 Michael Kiser S. Sims WR WAS
154 George Maselli D. Evans RB TEN
155 Jamey Eisenberg D. Harris RB NE
156 Meron Berkson A. Dillon RB GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Meron Berkson E. Sanders WR NO
158 Jamey Eisenberg B. Aiyuk WR SF
159 George Maselli B. Jarwin TE DAL
160 Michael Kiser Steelers DST PIT
161 Heath Cummings G. Tate WR NYG
162 Will Brinson M. Brown RB LAR
163 Dave Richard Ravens DST BAL
164 Chris Towers J. Jefferson WR MIN
165 Andrew Baumhor R. Armstead RB JAC
166 R.J. White R. Anderson WR CAR
167 Ben Gretch L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
168 Frank Stampfl C. Hyde RB SEA
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Frank Stampfl B. Perriman WR NYJ
170 Ben Gretch L. McCoy RB TB
171 R.J. White 49ers DST SF
172 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR FA
173 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
174 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI
175 Will Brinson N. Foles QB CHI
176 Heath Cummings A. McFarland RB PIT
177 Michael Kiser J. Cook TE NO
178 George Maselli Chargers DST LAC
179 Jamey Eisenberg Bills DST BUF
180 Meron Berkson M. Gesicki TE MIA
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR
182 Jamey Eisenberg N. Fant TE DEN
183 George Maselli J. Winston QB NO
184 Michael Kiser J. Richard RB LV
185 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND
186 Will Brinson Patriots DST NE
187 Dave Richard J. Smith TE TEN
188 Chris Towers Bears DST CHI
189 Andrew Baumhor Vikings DST MIN
190 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL
191 Ben Gretch H. Butker K KC
192 Frank Stampfl Eagles DST PHI
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Frank Stampfl W. Lutz K NO
194 Ben Gretch Buccaneers DST TB
195 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND
196 Andrew Baumhor G. Zuerlein K DAL
197 Chris Towers R. Gould K SF
198 Dave Richard Y. Koo K ATL
199 Will Brinson J. Elliott K PHI
200 Heath Cummings D. Bailey K MIN
201 Michael Kiser B. McManus K DEN
202 George Maselli M. Badgley K LAC
203 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Gonzalez K ARI
204 Meron Berkson M. Prater K DET
Team by Team
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 25 D. Prescott QB DAL
4 48 D. Johnson RB HOU
5 49 K. Allen WR LAC
6 72 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 73 A. Green WR CIN
8 96 C. Akers RB LAR
9 97 J. Landry WR CLE
10 120 R. Gronkowski TE TB
11 121 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
12 144 N. Harry WR NE
13 145 D. Johnson RB HOU
14 168 C. Hyde RB SEA
15 169 B. Perriman WR NYJ
16 192 Eagles DST PHI
17 193 W. Lutz K NO
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 2 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 23 G. Kittle TE SF
3 26 K. Murray QB ARI
4 47 J. Taylor RB IND
5 50 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 71 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 74 M. Brown WR BAL
8 95 C. Kirk WR ARI
9 98 D. Johnson WR PIT
10 119 M. Breida RB MIA
11 122 Z. Moss RB BUF
12 143 B. Scott RB PHI
13 146 C. Edmonds RB ARI
14 167 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
15 170 L. McCoy RB TB
16 191 H. Butker K KC
17 194 Buccaneers DST TB
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 L. Jackson QB BAL
2 22 A. Jones RB GB
3 27 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 46 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 51 Z. Ertz TE PHI
6 70 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 75 R. Jones RB TB
8 94 J. Edelman WR NE
9 99 K. Cousins QB MIN
10 118 S. Darnold QB NYJ
11 123 J. Howard RB MIA
12 142 J. Kelley RB LAC
13 147 M. Williams WR LAC
14 166 R. Anderson WR CAR
15 171 49ers DST SF
16 190 J. Tucker K BAL
17 195 M. Pittman WR IND
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 4 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 21 C. Godwin WR TB
3 28 D. Moore WR CAR
4 45 A. Brown WR TEN
5 52 L. Fournette RB JAC
6 69 C. Newton QB NE
7 76 B. Mayfield QB CLE
8 93 R. Tannehill QB TEN
9 100 J. Garoppolo QB SF
10 117 H. Hurst TE ATL
11 124 K. Johnson RB DET
12 141 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 148 K. Vaughn RB TB
14 165 R. Armstead RB JAC
15 172 A. Brown WR FA
16 189 Vikings DST MIN
17 196 G. Zuerlein K DAL
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Kamara RB NO
2 20 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 29 R. Wilson QB SEA
4 44 R. Woods WR LAR
5 53 J. Allen QB BUF
6 68 T. Hilton WR IND
7 77 E. Engram TE NYG
8 92 H. Ruggs III WR LV
9 101 D. Swift RB DET
10 116 A. Lazard WR GB
11 125 A. Miller WR CHI
12 140 L. Murray RB NO
13 149 M. Trubisky QB CHI
14 164 J. Jefferson WR MIN
15 173 D. Freeman RB ATL
16 188 Bears DST CHI
17 197 R. Gould K SF
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 19 T. Hill WR KC
3 30 D. Watson QB HOU
4 43 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 54 L. Bell RB NYJ
6 67 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
7 78 D. Singletary RB BUF
8 91 T. Boyd WR CIN
9 102 H. Henry TE LAC
10 115 D. Slayton WR NYG
11 126 P. Lindsay RB DEN
12 139 T. Pollard RB DAL
13 150 D. Washington RB KC
14 163 Ravens DST BAL
15 174 D. Jackson WR PHI
16 187 J. Smith TE TEN
17 198 Y. Koo K ATL
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Thomas WR NO
2 18 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 31 M. Evans WR TB
4 42 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 55 M. Ryan QB ATL
6 66 C. Sutton WR DEN
7 79 M. Ingram RB BAL
8 90 P. Rivers QB IND
9 103 M. Mack RB IND
10 114 D. Haskins QB WAS
11 127 D. Henderson RB LAR
12 138 J. Reagor WR PHI
13 151 D. Samuel WR SF
14 162 M. Brown RB LAR
15 175 N. Foles QB CHI
16 186 Patriots DST NE
17 199 J. Elliott K PHI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 17 T. Kelce TE KC
3 32 C. Carson RB SEA
4 41 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 56 C. Wentz QB PHI
6 65 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 80 M. Gallup WR DAL
8 89 T. Taylor QB LAC
9 104 M. Jones WR DET
10 113 D. Carr QB LV
11 128 T. Coleman RB SF
12 137 S. Michel RB NE
13 152 J. Jackson RB LAC
14 161 G. Tate WR NYG
15 176 A. McFarland RB PIT
16 185 Colts DST IND
17 200 D. Bailey K MIN
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Cook RB MIN
2 16 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 33 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 40 M. Gordon RB DEN
5 57 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 64 A. Rodgers QB GB
7 81 D. Parker WR MIA
8 88 T. Bridgewater QB CAR
9 105 B. Cooks WR HOU
10 112 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
11 129 A. Gibson RB WAS
12 136 A. Hooper TE CLE
13 153 S. Sims WR WAS
14 160 Steelers DST PIT
15 177 J. Cook TE NO
16 184 J. Richard RB LV
17 201 B. McManus K DEN
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 15 D. Henry RB TEN
3 34 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 39 K. Golladay WR DET
5 58 D. Brees QB NO
6 63 J. Goff QB LAR
7 82 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 87 T. Higbee TE LAR
9 106 J. White RB NE
10 111 J. Crowder WR NYJ
11 130 J. Jeudy WR DEN
12 135 N. Hines RB IND
13 154 D. Evans RB TEN
14 159 B. Jarwin TE DAL
15 178 Chargers DST LAC
16 183 J. Winston QB NO
17 202 M. Badgley K LAC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 14 K. Drake RB ARI
3 35 J. Conner RB PIT
4 38 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 59 T. Brady QB TB
6 62 D. Chark WR JAC
7 83 G. Minshew QB JAC
8 86 R. Mostert RB SF
9 107 D. Lock QB DEN
10 110 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 131 P. Williams WR MIA
12 134 M. Hardman WR KC
13 155 D. Harris RB NE
14 158 B. Aiyuk WR SF
15 179 Bills DST BUF
16 182 N. Fant TE DEN
17 203 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jones WR ATL
2 13 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 36 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 37 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 60 M. Stafford QB DET
6 61 D. Jones QB NYG
7 84 D. Montgomery RB CHI
8 85 D. Waller TE LV
9 108 D. Guice RB WAS
10 109 J. Dobbins RB BAL
11 132 J. Brown WR BUF
12 133 C. Lamb WR DAL
13 156 A. Dillon RB GB
14 157 E. Sanders WR NO
15 180 M. Gesicki TE MIA
16 181 Rams DST LAR
17 204 M. Prater K DET

