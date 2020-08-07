In our latest 12-team, Superflex mock draft, it was interesting to see which Fantasy managers went after quarterbacks early, as well as the ones who waited on the position. It's the biggest decision you have to make in this format since you can start two quarterbacks.
Ben Gretch had the No. 2 overall selection, and he was the first person to draft two quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes in Round 1 and Kyler Murray in Round 3. He drafted George Kittle in the second round, and he didn't get his first running back until Round 4 with Jonathan Taylor. His first receiver was Stefon Diggs in Round 5.
Ben sacrificed some top-end running back and wide receiver talent to get stars at quarterback and tight end. And I like the approach he took in chasing running backs and wide receivers with high-upside guys. At running back, he has Taylor, Matt Breida, Zack Moss, Chase Edmonds, Boston Scott and LeSean McCoy. And his receivers could be great with Diggs, Will Fuller, Marquise Brown, Christian Kirk, Diontae Johnson and Laviska Shenault.
It's likely not the ideal roster if you like pre-draft standouts at running back and wide receiver in PPR, but this team could be awesome if a few of those guys hit. It also helps having Mahomes, Murray and Kittle if they stay healthy all season.
Meron Berkson, on the other hand, was the last Fantasy manager to draft a quarterback in this league. He went back-to-back with Matthew Stafford in Round 5 and Daniel Jones in Round 6, and he paired them with amazing talent selected in the first four rounds.
From the No. 12 spot, Meron started his team with Julio Jones, Austin Ekeler, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Calvin Ridley. By the time he drafted Stafford and Jones, there were 11 quarterbacks off the board, including five of them (Josh Allen, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Drew Brees and Tom Brady) going just before Stafford in the fifth round.
I like what Meron did to get one standout running back and three quality receivers before focusing on quarterbacks. He filled out his running back corps with David Montgomery, Derrius Guice, J.K. Dobbins and A.J. Dillon, and he added CeeDee Lamb, John Brown and Emmanuel Sanders to his receivers. Darren Waller and Mike Gesicki are his tight ends, and this is a quality roster.
I drafted a similar team to Meron, and he sniped me twice on Dobbins in Round 10 and Gesicki in Round 15. Brady was the first quarterback I drafted in Round 5, and I took two other quarterbacks with Gardner Minshew in Round 7 and Drew Lock in Round 9.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I thought about drafting Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff or Cam Newton in Round 6, but I opted for D.J. Chark instead as a second receiver. How Minshew does will likely determine if I made the right choice, and it's ironic that I'll be depending on Chark to make that happen as well. Go, Jaguars.
My first four picks from the No. 11 spot were Miles Sanders, Kenyan Drake, James Conner and Allen Robinson. I like the luxury of having three great running backs, and Robinson is a top-10 PPR receiver coming into the year.
If Minshew or Lock are serviceable at Superflex then this team should be competitive. I have Raheem Mostert and Damien Harris as backup running backs, and my other receivers behind Robinson and Chark are Sterling Shepard, Mecole Hardman, Preston Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. And when I missed on Gesicki, I went with Noah Fant at tight end.
While I like the approach Ben took in building his roster, I prefer the construction of my team and Meron's by waiting on a quarterback, even in this Superflex league. But check out all of these teams in the results below, and maybe there's a different approach that works better for you.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
2. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
3. R.J. White, NFL Editor
4. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
5. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Frank Stampfl
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Ben Gretch
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|R.J. White
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|5
|Chris Towers
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Dave Richard
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|7
|Will Brinson
|M. Thomas WR NO
|8
|Heath Cummings
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|Michael Kiser
|D. Cook RB MIN
|10
|George Maselli
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|11
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|12
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Meron Berkson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|14
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Drake RB ARI
|15
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|16
|Michael Kiser
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|17
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|18
|Will Brinson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|19
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|20
|Chris Towers
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|21
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Godwin WR TB
|22
|R.J. White
|A. Jones RB GB
|23
|Ben Gretch
|G. Kittle TE SF
|24
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|26
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|27
|R.J. White
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|28
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Moore WR CAR
|29
|Chris Towers
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|30
|Dave Richard
|D. Watson QB HOU
|31
|Will Brinson
|M. Evans WR TB
|32
|Heath Cummings
|C. Carson RB SEA
|33
|Michael Kiser
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|34
|George Maselli
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|35
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Conner RB PIT
|36
|Meron Berkson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Meron Berkson
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|38
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|39
|George Maselli
|K. Golladay WR DET
|40
|Michael Kiser
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|41
|Heath Cummings
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|42
|Will Brinson
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|43
|Dave Richard
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|44
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR LAR
|45
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Brown WR TEN
|46
|R.J. White
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|47
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB IND
|48
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Allen WR LAC
|50
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|51
|R.J. White
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|52
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|53
|Chris Towers
|J. Allen QB BUF
|54
|Dave Richard
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|55
|Will Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|56
|Heath Cummings
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|57
|Michael Kiser
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|58
|George Maselli
|D. Brees QB NO
|59
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Brady QB TB
|60
|Meron Berkson
|M. Stafford QB DET
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Meron Berkson
|D. Jones QB NYG
|62
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Chark WR JAC
|63
|George Maselli
|J. Goff QB LAR
|64
|Michael Kiser
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|65
|Heath Cummings
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|66
|Will Brinson
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|67
|Dave Richard
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|68
|Chris Towers
|T. Hilton WR IND
|69
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Newton QB NE
|70
|R.J. White
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|71
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|72
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Green WR CIN
|74
|Ben Gretch
|M. Brown WR BAL
|75
|R.J. White
|R. Jones RB TB
|76
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|77
|Chris Towers
|E. Engram TE NYG
|78
|Dave Richard
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|79
|Will Brinson
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|80
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|81
|Michael Kiser
|D. Parker WR MIA
|82
|George Maselli
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|83
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|84
|Meron Berkson
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE LV
|86
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Mostert RB SF
|87
|George Maselli
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|88
|Michael Kiser
|T. Bridgewater QB CAR
|89
|Heath Cummings
|T. Taylor QB LAC
|90
|Will Brinson
|P. Rivers QB IND
|91
|Dave Richard
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|92
|Chris Towers
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|93
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|94
|R.J. White
|J. Edelman WR NE
|95
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|96
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Akers RB LAR
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Landry WR CLE
|98
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|99
|R.J. White
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|100
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|101
|Chris Towers
|D. Swift RB DET
|102
|Dave Richard
|H. Henry TE LAC
|103
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|104
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|105
|Michael Kiser
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|106
|George Maselli
|J. White RB NE
|107
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Lock QB DEN
|108
|Meron Berkson
|D. Guice RB WAS
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Meron Berkson
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|110
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|111
|George Maselli
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|112
|Michael Kiser
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|113
|Heath Cummings
|D. Carr QB LV
|114
|Will Brinson
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|115
|Dave Richard
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|116
|Chris Towers
|A. Lazard WR GB
|117
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|118
|R.J. White
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|119
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB MIA
|120
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|122
|Ben Gretch
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|123
|R.J. White
|J. Howard RB MIA
|124
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Johnson RB DET
|125
|Chris Towers
|A. Miller WR CHI
|126
|Dave Richard
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|127
|Will Brinson
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|128
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|129
|Michael Kiser
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|130
|George Maselli
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|131
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Williams WR MIA
|132
|Meron Berkson
|J. Brown WR BUF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Meron Berkson
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|134
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Hardman WR KC
|135
|George Maselli
|N. Hines RB IND
|136
|Michael Kiser
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|137
|Heath Cummings
|S. Michel RB NE
|138
|Will Brinson
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|139
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|140
|Chris Towers
|L. Murray RB NO
|141
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|142
|R.J. White
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|143
|Ben Gretch
|B. Scott RB PHI
|144
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Harry WR NE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|146
|Ben Gretch
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|147
|R.J. White
|M. Williams WR LAC
|148
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|149
|Chris Towers
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|150
|Dave Richard
|D. Washington RB KC
|151
|Will Brinson
|D. Samuel WR SF
|152
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|153
|Michael Kiser
|S. Sims WR WAS
|154
|George Maselli
|D. Evans RB TEN
|155
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Harris RB NE
|156
|Meron Berkson
|A. Dillon RB GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Meron Berkson
|E. Sanders WR NO
|158
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|159
|George Maselli
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|160
|Michael Kiser
|Steelers DST PIT
|161
|Heath Cummings
|G. Tate WR NYG
|162
|Will Brinson
|M. Brown RB LAR
|163
|Dave Richard
|Ravens DST BAL
|164
|Chris Towers
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|165
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|166
|R.J. White
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|167
|Ben Gretch
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|168
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|170
|Ben Gretch
|L. McCoy RB TB
|171
|R.J. White
|49ers DST SF
|172
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Brown WR FA
|173
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|174
|Dave Richard
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|175
|Will Brinson
|N. Foles QB CHI
|176
|Heath Cummings
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|177
|Michael Kiser
|J. Cook TE NO
|178
|George Maselli
|Chargers DST LAC
|179
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Bills DST BUF
|180
|Meron Berkson
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Meron Berkson
|Rams DST LAR
|182
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Fant TE DEN
|183
|George Maselli
|J. Winston QB NO
|184
|Michael Kiser
|J. Richard RB LV
|185
|Heath Cummings
|Colts DST IND
|186
|Will Brinson
|Patriots DST NE
|187
|Dave Richard
|J. Smith TE TEN
|188
|Chris Towers
|Bears DST CHI
|189
|Andrew Baumhor
|Vikings DST MIN
|190
|R.J. White
|J. Tucker K BAL
|191
|Ben Gretch
|H. Butker K KC
|192
|Frank Stampfl
|Eagles DST PHI
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Frank Stampfl
|W. Lutz K NO
|194
|Ben Gretch
|Buccaneers DST TB
|195
|R.J. White
|M. Pittman WR IND
|196
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|197
|Chris Towers
|R. Gould K SF
|198
|Dave Richard
|Y. Koo K ATL
|199
|Will Brinson
|J. Elliott K PHI
|200
|Heath Cummings
|D. Bailey K MIN
|201
|Michael Kiser
|B. McManus K DEN
|202
|George Maselli
|M. Badgley K LAC
|203
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|204
|Meron Berkson
|M. Prater K DET
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|25
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|4
|48
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|5
|49
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|72
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|7
|73
|A. Green WR CIN
|8
|96
|C. Akers RB LAR
|9
|97
|J. Landry WR CLE
|10
|120
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|11
|121
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|12
|144
|N. Harry WR NE
|13
|145
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|14
|168
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|15
|169
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|16
|192
|Eagles DST PHI
|17
|193
|W. Lutz K NO
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|2
|23
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|26
|K. Murray QB ARI
|4
|47
|J. Taylor RB IND
|5
|50
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|71
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|74
|M. Brown WR BAL
|8
|95
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|9
|98
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|10
|119
|M. Breida RB MIA
|11
|122
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|12
|143
|B. Scott RB PHI
|13
|146
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|14
|167
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|15
|170
|L. McCoy RB TB
|16
|191
|H. Butker K KC
|17
|194
|Buccaneers DST TB
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|2
|22
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|27
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|4
|46
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|5
|51
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|6
|70
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|7
|75
|R. Jones RB TB
|8
|94
|J. Edelman WR NE
|9
|99
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|10
|118
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|11
|123
|J. Howard RB MIA
|12
|142
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|13
|147
|M. Williams WR LAC
|14
|166
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|15
|171
|49ers DST SF
|16
|190
|J. Tucker K BAL
|17
|195
|M. Pittman WR IND
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|21
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|28
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|45
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|52
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|6
|69
|C. Newton QB NE
|7
|76
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|8
|93
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|9
|100
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|10
|117
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|11
|124
|K. Johnson RB DET
|12
|141
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|148
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|14
|165
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|15
|172
|A. Brown WR FA
|16
|189
|Vikings DST MIN
|17
|196
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|20
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|29
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|4
|44
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|53
|J. Allen QB BUF
|6
|68
|T. Hilton WR IND
|7
|77
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|92
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|9
|101
|D. Swift RB DET
|10
|116
|A. Lazard WR GB
|11
|125
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|140
|L. Murray RB NO
|13
|149
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|14
|164
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|15
|173
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|16
|188
|Bears DST CHI
|17
|197
|R. Gould K SF
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|19
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|30
|D. Watson QB HOU
|4
|43
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|54
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|6
|67
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|7
|78
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|8
|91
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|9
|102
|H. Henry TE LAC
|10
|115
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|11
|126
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|12
|139
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|13
|150
|D. Washington RB KC
|14
|163
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|174
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|16
|187
|J. Smith TE TEN
|17
|198
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|18
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|31
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|42
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|55
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|6
|66
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|7
|79
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|8
|90
|P. Rivers QB IND
|9
|103
|M. Mack RB IND
|10
|114
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|11
|127
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|12
|138
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|13
|151
|D. Samuel WR SF
|14
|162
|M. Brown RB LAR
|15
|175
|N. Foles QB CHI
|16
|186
|Patriots DST NE
|17
|199
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|17
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|32
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|41
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|56
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|6
|65
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|7
|80
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|8
|89
|T. Taylor QB LAC
|9
|104
|M. Jones WR DET
|10
|113
|D. Carr QB LV
|11
|128
|T. Coleman RB SF
|12
|137
|S. Michel RB NE
|13
|152
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|14
|161
|G. Tate WR NYG
|15
|176
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|16
|185
|Colts DST IND
|17
|200
|D. Bailey K MIN
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|16
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|33
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|40
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|5
|57
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|64
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|7
|81
|D. Parker WR MIA
|8
|88
|T. Bridgewater QB CAR
|9
|105
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|10
|112
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|11
|129
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|12
|136
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|13
|153
|S. Sims WR WAS
|14
|160
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|177
|J. Cook TE NO
|16
|184
|J. Richard RB LV
|17
|201
|B. McManus K DEN
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|15
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|34
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|39
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|58
|D. Brees QB NO
|6
|63
|J. Goff QB LAR
|7
|82
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|87
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|9
|106
|J. White RB NE
|10
|111
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|11
|130
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|12
|135
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|154
|D. Evans RB TEN
|14
|159
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|15
|178
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|183
|J. Winston QB NO
|17
|202
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|14
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|35
|J. Conner RB PIT
|4
|38
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|59
|T. Brady QB TB
|6
|62
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|83
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|8
|86
|R. Mostert RB SF
|9
|107
|D. Lock QB DEN
|10
|110
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|11
|131
|P. Williams WR MIA
|12
|134
|M. Hardman WR KC
|13
|155
|D. Harris RB NE
|14
|158
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|15
|179
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|182
|N. Fant TE DEN
|17
|203
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|13
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|36
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|37
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|60
|M. Stafford QB DET
|6
|61
|D. Jones QB NYG
|7
|84
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|8
|85
|D. Waller TE LV
|9
|108
|D. Guice RB WAS
|10
|109
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|11
|132
|J. Brown WR BUF
|12
|133
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|13
|156
|A. Dillon RB GB
|14
|157
|E. Sanders WR NO
|15
|180
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|16
|181
|Rams DST LAR
|17
|204
|M. Prater K DET
