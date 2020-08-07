Watch Now: Jamey's Running Back Breakouts ( 2:33 )

In our latest 12-team, Superflex mock draft, it was interesting to see which Fantasy managers went after quarterbacks early, as well as the ones who waited on the position. It's the biggest decision you have to make in this format since you can start two quarterbacks.

Ben Gretch had the No. 2 overall selection, and he was the first person to draft two quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes in Round 1 and Kyler Murray in Round 3. He drafted George Kittle in the second round, and he didn't get his first running back until Round 4 with Jonathan Taylor. His first receiver was Stefon Diggs in Round 5.

Ben sacrificed some top-end running back and wide receiver talent to get stars at quarterback and tight end. And I like the approach he took in chasing running backs and wide receivers with high-upside guys. At running back, he has Taylor, Matt Breida, Zack Moss, Chase Edmonds, Boston Scott and LeSean McCoy. And his receivers could be great with Diggs, Will Fuller, Marquise Brown, Christian Kirk, Diontae Johnson and Laviska Shenault.

It's likely not the ideal roster if you like pre-draft standouts at running back and wide receiver in PPR, but this team could be awesome if a few of those guys hit. It also helps having Mahomes, Murray and Kittle if they stay healthy all season.

Meron Berkson, on the other hand, was the last Fantasy manager to draft a quarterback in this league. He went back-to-back with Matthew Stafford in Round 5 and Daniel Jones in Round 6, and he paired them with amazing talent selected in the first four rounds.

From the No. 12 spot, Meron started his team with Julio Jones, Austin Ekeler, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Calvin Ridley. By the time he drafted Stafford and Jones, there were 11 quarterbacks off the board, including five of them (Josh Allen, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Drew Brees and Tom Brady) going just before Stafford in the fifth round.

I like what Meron did to get one standout running back and three quality receivers before focusing on quarterbacks. He filled out his running back corps with David Montgomery, Derrius Guice, J.K. Dobbins and A.J. Dillon, and he added CeeDee Lamb, John Brown and Emmanuel Sanders to his receivers. Darren Waller and Mike Gesicki are his tight ends, and this is a quality roster.

I drafted a similar team to Meron, and he sniped me twice on Dobbins in Round 10 and Gesicki in Round 15. Brady was the first quarterback I drafted in Round 5, and I took two other quarterbacks with Gardner Minshew in Round 7 and Drew Lock in Round 9.

D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2019 Stats REC 73 TAR 118 REYDS 1008 TD 8 FPTS/G 15

I thought about drafting Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff or Cam Newton in Round 6, but I opted for D.J. Chark instead as a second receiver. How Minshew does will likely determine if I made the right choice, and it's ironic that I'll be depending on Chark to make that happen as well. Go, Jaguars.

My first four picks from the No. 11 spot were Miles Sanders, Kenyan Drake, James Conner and Allen Robinson. I like the luxury of having three great running backs, and Robinson is a top-10 PPR receiver coming into the year.

If Minshew or Lock are serviceable at Superflex then this team should be competitive. I have Raheem Mostert and Damien Harris as backup running backs, and my other receivers behind Robinson and Chark are Sterling Shepard, Mecole Hardman, Preston Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. And when I missed on Gesicki, I went with Noah Fant at tight end.

While I like the approach Ben took in building his roster, I prefer the construction of my team and Meron's by waiting on a quarterback, even in this Superflex league. But check out all of these teams in the results below, and maybe there's a different approach that works better for you.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host

2. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

3. R.J. White, NFL Editor

4. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

5. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization

10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Frank Stampfl C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Ben Gretch P. Mahomes QB KC 3 R.J. White L. Jackson QB BAL 4 Andrew Baumhor S. Barkley RB NYG 5 Chris Towers A. Kamara RB NO 6 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL 7 Will Brinson M. Thomas WR NO 8 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB 9 Michael Kiser D. Cook RB MIN 10 George Maselli C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 11 Jamey Eisenberg M. Sanders RB PHI 12 Meron Berkson J. Jones WR ATL Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Meron Berkson A. Ekeler RB LAC 14 Jamey Eisenberg K. Drake RB ARI 15 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN 16 Michael Kiser J. Mixon RB CIN 17 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC 18 Will Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE 19 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC 20 Chris Towers J. Jacobs RB LV 21 Andrew Baumhor C. Godwin WR TB 22 R.J. White A. Jones RB GB 23 Ben Gretch G. Kittle TE SF 24 Frank Stampfl D. Hopkins WR ARI Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Frank Stampfl D. Prescott QB DAL 26 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI 27 R.J. White T. Gurley RB ATL 28 Andrew Baumhor D. Moore WR CAR 29 Chris Towers R. Wilson QB SEA 30 Dave Richard D. Watson QB HOU 31 Will Brinson M. Evans WR TB 32 Heath Cummings C. Carson RB SEA 33 Michael Kiser A. Thielen WR MIN 34 George Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR 35 Jamey Eisenberg J. Conner RB PIT 36 Meron Berkson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR ATL 38 Jamey Eisenberg A. Robinson WR CHI 39 George Maselli K. Golladay WR DET 40 Michael Kiser M. Gordon RB DEN 41 Heath Cummings A. Cooper WR DAL 42 Will Brinson M. Andrews TE BAL 43 Dave Richard T. Lockett WR SEA 44 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR 45 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR TEN 46 R.J. White O. Beckham WR CLE 47 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND 48 Frank Stampfl D. Johnson RB HOU Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Frank Stampfl K. Allen WR LAC 50 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF 51 R.J. White Z. Ertz TE PHI 52 Andrew Baumhor L. Fournette RB JAC 53 Chris Towers J. Allen QB BUF 54 Dave Richard L. Bell RB NYJ 55 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL 56 Heath Cummings C. Wentz QB PHI 57 Michael Kiser T. McLaurin WR WAS 58 George Maselli D. Brees QB NO 59 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB TB 60 Meron Berkson M. Stafford QB DET Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Meron Berkson D. Jones QB NYG 62 Jamey Eisenberg D. Chark WR JAC 63 George Maselli J. Goff QB LAR 64 Michael Kiser A. Rodgers QB GB 65 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE 66 Will Brinson C. Sutton WR DEN 67 Dave Richard B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 68 Chris Towers T. Hilton WR IND 69 Andrew Baumhor C. Newton QB NE 70 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR SEA 71 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU 72 Frank Stampfl J. Burrow QB CIN Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Frank Stampfl A. Green WR CIN 74 Ben Gretch M. Brown WR BAL 75 R.J. White R. Jones RB TB 76 Andrew Baumhor B. Mayfield QB CLE 77 Chris Towers E. Engram TE NYG 78 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF 79 Will Brinson M. Ingram RB BAL 80 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL 81 Michael Kiser D. Parker WR MIA 82 George Maselli T. Cohen RB CHI 83 Jamey Eisenberg G. Minshew QB JAC 84 Meron Berkson D. Montgomery RB CHI Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV 86 Jamey Eisenberg R. Mostert RB SF 87 George Maselli T. Higbee TE LAR 88 Michael Kiser T. Bridgewater QB CAR 89 Heath Cummings T. Taylor QB LAC 90 Will Brinson P. Rivers QB IND 91 Dave Richard T. Boyd WR CIN 92 Chris Towers H. Ruggs III WR LV 93 Andrew Baumhor R. Tannehill QB TEN 94 R.J. White J. Edelman WR NE 95 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI 96 Frank Stampfl C. Akers RB LAR Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Frank Stampfl J. Landry WR CLE 98 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT 99 R.J. White K. Cousins QB MIN 100 Andrew Baumhor J. Garoppolo QB SF 101 Chris Towers D. Swift RB DET 102 Dave Richard H. Henry TE LAC 103 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND 104 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET 105 Michael Kiser B. Cooks WR HOU 106 George Maselli J. White RB NE 107 Jamey Eisenberg D. Lock QB DEN 108 Meron Berkson D. Guice RB WAS Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Meron Berkson J. Dobbins RB BAL 110 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG 111 George Maselli J. Crowder WR NYJ 112 Michael Kiser T. Tagovailoa QB MIA 113 Heath Cummings D. Carr QB LV 114 Will Brinson D. Haskins QB WAS 115 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG 116 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB 117 Andrew Baumhor H. Hurst TE ATL 118 R.J. White S. Darnold QB NYJ 119 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB MIA 120 Frank Stampfl R. Gronkowski TE TB Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Frank Stampfl R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA 122 Ben Gretch Z. Moss RB BUF 123 R.J. White J. Howard RB MIA 124 Andrew Baumhor K. Johnson RB DET 125 Chris Towers A. Miller WR CHI 126 Dave Richard P. Lindsay RB DEN 127 Will Brinson D. Henderson RB LAR 128 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF 129 Michael Kiser A. Gibson RB WAS 130 George Maselli J. Jeudy WR DEN 131 Jamey Eisenberg P. Williams WR MIA 132 Meron Berkson J. Brown WR BUF Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Meron Berkson C. Lamb WR DAL 134 Jamey Eisenberg M. Hardman WR KC 135 George Maselli N. Hines RB IND 136 Michael Kiser A. Hooper TE CLE 137 Heath Cummings S. Michel RB NE 138 Will Brinson J. Reagor WR PHI 139 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL 140 Chris Towers L. Murray RB NO 141 Andrew Baumhor A. Mattison RB MIN 142 R.J. White J. Kelley RB LAC 143 Ben Gretch B. Scott RB PHI 144 Frank Stampfl N. Harry WR NE Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Frank Stampfl D. Johnson RB HOU 146 Ben Gretch C. Edmonds RB ARI 147 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC 148 Andrew Baumhor K. Vaughn RB TB 149 Chris Towers M. Trubisky QB CHI 150 Dave Richard D. Washington RB KC 151 Will Brinson D. Samuel WR SF 152 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC 153 Michael Kiser S. Sims WR WAS 154 George Maselli D. Evans RB TEN 155 Jamey Eisenberg D. Harris RB NE 156 Meron Berkson A. Dillon RB GB Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Meron Berkson E. Sanders WR NO 158 Jamey Eisenberg B. Aiyuk WR SF 159 George Maselli B. Jarwin TE DAL 160 Michael Kiser Steelers DST PIT 161 Heath Cummings G. Tate WR NYG 162 Will Brinson M. Brown RB LAR 163 Dave Richard Ravens DST BAL 164 Chris Towers J. Jefferson WR MIN 165 Andrew Baumhor R. Armstead RB JAC 166 R.J. White R. Anderson WR CAR 167 Ben Gretch L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 168 Frank Stampfl C. Hyde RB SEA Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Frank Stampfl B. Perriman WR NYJ 170 Ben Gretch L. McCoy RB TB 171 R.J. White 49ers DST SF 172 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR FA 173 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL 174 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI 175 Will Brinson N. Foles QB CHI 176 Heath Cummings A. McFarland RB PIT 177 Michael Kiser J. Cook TE NO 178 George Maselli Chargers DST LAC 179 Jamey Eisenberg Bills DST BUF 180 Meron Berkson M. Gesicki TE MIA Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR 182 Jamey Eisenberg N. Fant TE DEN 183 George Maselli J. Winston QB NO 184 Michael Kiser J. Richard RB LV 185 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND 186 Will Brinson Patriots DST NE 187 Dave Richard J. Smith TE TEN 188 Chris Towers Bears DST CHI 189 Andrew Baumhor Vikings DST MIN 190 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL 191 Ben Gretch H. Butker K KC 192 Frank Stampfl Eagles DST PHI Round 17 Pos Team Player 193 Frank Stampfl W. Lutz K NO 194 Ben Gretch Buccaneers DST TB 195 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND 196 Andrew Baumhor G. Zuerlein K DAL 197 Chris Towers R. Gould K SF 198 Dave Richard Y. Koo K ATL 199 Will Brinson J. Elliott K PHI 200 Heath Cummings D. Bailey K MIN 201 Michael Kiser B. McManus K DEN 202 George Maselli M. Badgley K LAC 203 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Gonzalez K ARI 204 Meron Berkson M. Prater K DET Team by Team Frank Stampfl Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 D. Hopkins WR ARI 3 25 D. Prescott QB DAL 4 48 D. Johnson RB HOU 5 49 K. Allen WR LAC 6 72 J. Burrow QB CIN 7 73 A. Green WR CIN 8 96 C. Akers RB LAR 9 97 J. Landry WR CLE 10 120 R. Gronkowski TE TB 11 121 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA 12 144 N. Harry WR NE 13 145 D. Johnson RB HOU 14 168 C. Hyde RB SEA 15 169 B. Perriman WR NYJ 16 192 Eagles DST PHI 17 193 W. Lutz K NO Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 2 P. Mahomes QB KC 2 23 G. Kittle TE SF 3 26 K. Murray QB ARI 4 47 J. Taylor RB IND 5 50 S. Diggs WR BUF 6 71 W. Fuller WR HOU 7 74 M. Brown WR BAL 8 95 C. Kirk WR ARI 9 98 D. Johnson WR PIT 10 119 M. Breida RB MIA 11 122 Z. Moss RB BUF 12 143 B. Scott RB PHI 13 146 C. Edmonds RB ARI 14 167 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 15 170 L. McCoy RB TB 16 191 H. Butker K KC 17 194 Buccaneers DST TB R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 3 L. Jackson QB BAL 2 22 A. Jones RB GB 3 27 T. Gurley RB ATL 4 46 O. Beckham WR CLE 5 51 Z. Ertz TE PHI 6 70 D. Metcalf WR SEA 7 75 R. Jones RB TB 8 94 J. Edelman WR NE 9 99 K. Cousins QB MIN 10 118 S. Darnold QB NYJ 11 123 J. Howard RB MIA 12 142 J. Kelley RB LAC 13 147 M. Williams WR LAC 14 166 R. Anderson WR CAR 15 171 49ers DST SF 16 190 J. Tucker K BAL 17 195 M. Pittman WR IND Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 4 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 21 C. Godwin WR TB 3 28 D. Moore WR CAR 4 45 A. Brown WR TEN 5 52 L. Fournette RB JAC 6 69 C. Newton QB NE 7 76 B. Mayfield QB CLE 8 93 R. Tannehill QB TEN 9 100 J. Garoppolo QB SF 10 117 H. Hurst TE ATL 11 124 K. Johnson RB DET 12 141 A. Mattison RB MIN 13 148 K. Vaughn RB TB 14 165 R. Armstead RB JAC 15 172 A. Brown WR FA 16 189 Vikings DST MIN 17 196 G. Zuerlein K DAL Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 5 A. Kamara RB NO 2 20 J. Jacobs RB LV 3 29 R. Wilson QB SEA 4 44 R. Woods WR LAR 5 53 J. Allen QB BUF 6 68 T. Hilton WR IND 7 77 E. Engram TE NYG 8 92 H. Ruggs III WR LV 9 101 D. Swift RB DET 10 116 A. Lazard WR GB 11 125 A. Miller WR CHI 12 140 L. Murray RB NO 13 149 M. Trubisky QB CHI 14 164 J. Jefferson WR MIN 15 173 D. Freeman RB ATL 16 188 Bears DST CHI 17 197 R. Gould K SF Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 6 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 19 T. Hill WR KC 3 30 D. Watson QB HOU 4 43 T. Lockett WR SEA 5 54 L. Bell RB NYJ 6 67 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 7 78 D. Singletary RB BUF 8 91 T. Boyd WR CIN 9 102 H. Henry TE LAC 10 115 D. Slayton WR NYG 11 126 P. Lindsay RB DEN 12 139 T. Pollard RB DAL 13 150 D. Washington RB KC 14 163 Ravens DST BAL 15 174 D. Jackson WR PHI 16 187 J. Smith TE TEN 17 198 Y. Koo K ATL Will Brinson Rd Pk Player 1 7 M. Thomas WR NO 2 18 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 31 M. Evans WR TB 4 42 M. Andrews TE BAL 5 55 M. Ryan QB ATL 6 66 C. Sutton WR DEN 7 79 M. Ingram RB BAL 8 90 P. Rivers QB IND 9 103 M. Mack RB IND 10 114 D. Haskins QB WAS 11 127 D. Henderson RB LAR 12 138 J. Reagor WR PHI 13 151 D. Samuel WR SF 14 162 M. Brown RB LAR 15 175 N. Foles QB CHI 16 186 Patriots DST NE 17 199 J. Elliott K PHI Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 8 D. Adams WR GB 2 17 T. Kelce TE KC 3 32 C. Carson RB SEA 4 41 A. Cooper WR DAL 5 56 C. Wentz QB PHI 6 65 K. Hunt RB CLE 7 80 M. Gallup WR DAL 8 89 T. Taylor QB LAC 9 104 M. Jones WR DET 10 113 D. Carr QB LV 11 128 T. Coleman RB SF 12 137 S. Michel RB NE 13 152 J. Jackson RB LAC 14 161 G. Tate WR NYG 15 176 A. McFarland RB PIT 16 185 Colts DST IND 17 200 D. Bailey K MIN Michael Kiser Rd Pk Player 1 9 D. Cook RB MIN 2 16 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 33 A. Thielen WR MIN 4 40 M. Gordon RB DEN 5 57 T. McLaurin WR WAS 6 64 A. Rodgers QB GB 7 81 D. Parker WR MIA 8 88 T. Bridgewater QB CAR 9 105 B. Cooks WR HOU 10 112 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA 11 129 A. Gibson RB WAS 12 136 A. Hooper TE CLE 13 153 S. Sims WR WAS 14 160 Steelers DST PIT 15 177 J. Cook TE NO 16 184 J. Richard RB LV 17 201 B. McManus K DEN George Maselli Rd Pk Player 1 10 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 2 15 D. Henry RB TEN 3 34 C. Kupp WR LAR 4 39 K. Golladay WR DET 5 58 D. Brees QB NO 6 63 J. Goff QB LAR 7 82 T. Cohen RB CHI 8 87 T. Higbee TE LAR 9 106 J. White RB NE 10 111 J. Crowder WR NYJ 11 130 J. Jeudy WR DEN 12 135 N. Hines RB IND 13 154 D. Evans RB TEN 14 159 B. Jarwin TE DAL 15 178 Chargers DST LAC 16 183 J. Winston QB NO 17 202 M. Badgley K LAC Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 11 M. Sanders RB PHI 2 14 K. Drake RB ARI 3 35 J. Conner RB PIT 4 38 A. Robinson WR CHI 5 59 T. Brady QB TB 6 62 D. Chark WR JAC 7 83 G. Minshew QB JAC 8 86 R. Mostert RB SF 9 107 D. Lock QB DEN 10 110 S. Shepard WR NYG 11 131 P. Williams WR MIA 12 134 M. Hardman WR KC 13 155 D. Harris RB NE 14 158 B. Aiyuk WR SF 15 179 Bills DST BUF 16 182 N. Fant TE DEN 17 203 Z. Gonzalez K ARI Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 12 J. Jones WR ATL 2 13 A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 36 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 4 37 C. Ridley WR ATL 5 60 M. Stafford QB DET 6 61 D. Jones QB NYG 7 84 D. Montgomery RB CHI 8 85 D. Waller TE LV 9 108 D. Guice RB WAS 10 109 J. Dobbins RB BAL 11 132 J. Brown WR BUF 12 133 C. Lamb WR DAL 13 156 A. Dillon RB GB 14 157 E. Sanders WR NO 15 180 M. Gesicki TE MIA 16 181 Rams DST LAR 17 204 M. Prater K DET

