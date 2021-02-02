Considering these Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings were updated during Week 17 of the 2020 season, you may be asking: What has changed? While coaches have changed and trades have taken place, the main change is that I've completed my first round of 2021 projections. I don't want to overstate their importance to the projections below, but they are at least a factor. They also highlight some questions we'll get answered over the next eight months.

At receiver, the free agent class is stacked with intrigue. Kenny Golladay, Chris Godwin and JuJu Smith-Schuster all rank inside my top 20 Dynasty wide receivers, and could all be on different teams in 2021. So could Allen Robinson, but he doesn't rank quite as high because he isn't as young as that trio. When Week 1 rolls around he will be the same age as Michael Thomas and a year younger than DeAndre Hopkins. Those two star receivers still rank inside my top 10, but it's fair to wonder how much longer that will be the case.

In reference to Hopkins, I should first offer a mea culpa. I worried about his value in Arizona, but Hopkins bounced back nicely, tying his career high in catches and finishing fifth at receiver on a per-game basis. The fact that he'll turn 29 in June doesn't concern me for 2021, but it does affect his Dynasty value. Any year following this year we could reasonably expect to see some decline in efficiency. If I'm a contender, I'm riding Hopkins and aiming for a title. If I believe I'm a year or more away, I'm trying to trade for youth. In either situation I'd trade him straight up for A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, Calvin Ridley or Justin Jefferson.

Michael Thomas NO • WR • 13 TAR 55 REC 40 REC YDs 438 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Hopkins' 2020 production means his concerns moving forward are almost entirely about age. It's not quite that simple with Thomas. He was hurt for most, if not all, of 2020, and he was suspended for punching a teammate, and he currently has Taysom Hill as his starting quarterback. If you want to throw 2020 out the window, I'm fine with that as long as we agree a repeat of 2019 isn't likely either. If Hill is the quarterback, I'd expect Thomas to be a low-end No. 1 receiver with similar production to what we saw in 2017 and 2018.

Neither Hopkins nor Thomas are a must-trade, but I'd be more nervous about Thomas losing a chunk of his value in the next 12 months than I would Hopkins. That being said, there's a better chance for both that they lose value rather than gain it in that period of time. Unless you're a legitimate contender, I'd strongly consider moving both for younger players and picks.

Here are my updated Wide Receiver Dynasty rankings: