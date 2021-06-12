When you are immersed in your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, rookies will always catch your eye. Last season, Justin Jefferson had a strong rookie campaign, finishing as the WR6 overall, while Antonio Gibson exceeded expectations by rushing for 11 touchdowns. But for every first-year success story, there are disappointments like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Henry Ruggs III. So who are the 2021 Fantasy football rookies who should jump off the screen in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

How much volume will a rookie running back see, and what will be the roles for pass-catchers in new offenses? For all rookies, you have to wonder how quickly they can adjust to pro football. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Many fantasy players are excited about the short and long-term potential of Harris, who was taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Steelers. The former Alabama star fills an immediate and major need on the Steelers offense. His versatility and opportunity to be a quick contributor have already pushed him into the late part of the first round in some seasonal drafts. In dynasty leagues, Harris is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in rookie drafts and a top 15 target at his position in dynasty startups.

Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets: As the Jets set out to improve the league's worst offense and put a historically awful season behind them, featuring respectable running backs is a must. The Le'Veon Bell experiment failed miserably and as New York looks to the future, bringing in an infusion of youth was one way to address the backfield issue. They may have waited until the fourth round to add a rookie RB in this year's NFL Draft, but the Jets may have found a key piece of their rebuilding puzzle with North Carolina product Michael Carter.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins: Miami has been trying to revive its passing game since Dan Marino retired, with not much success. The Dolphins are hoping that Tua Tagovailoa can show significant signs of progress in his second pro season, and adding a big-play threat was an obvious goal of Miami, as it added Waddle to the receiving arsenal. If Tagovailoa at least plays at a respectable level this year, Waddle could possibly make some noise in his first pro campaign.

