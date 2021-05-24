Dallas Goedert is expected to be the No. 1 tight end for the Eagles this season, and he has the chance to be a top-five Fantasy tight end in that role. Philadelphia doesn't have the most dynamic receiving corps, and Goedert could easily lead the team in targets. Zach Ertz is expected to be off the roster, and Goedert should be the focal point of the passing game for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Goedert was a top-10 PPR tight end in 2019 when Ertz was on the roster, and we saw Goedert have some big games in 2020 when he was healthy, scoring at least 11 PPR points in three of his final six games. Goedert is worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues.