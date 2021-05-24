We've always said if Fuller could stay healthy, he would be a Fantasy stud, and he proved it for 11 games in 2020 -- before missing the end of the year with a PED suspension that will carry over to the first week of the 2021 season. That didn't scare the Dolphins off from adding him in free agency on a one-year prove-it deal, and it shouldn't scare you off from targeting him as a potential No. 3 Fantasy WR. Miami could be a very good landing spot for Fuller, who might be the No. 1 option for a passing attack who could take a big step forward with Tua Tagovailoa in Year 2. He'll obviously need to stay healthy, but Fuller played like a No. 1 Fantasy WR in 2020, and he has that upside in Miami, too. If you get him as your No. 3 wide receiver in the sixth or seventh round, consider yourself lucky.