One of the biggest decisions that owners will have to make during their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep is how to assess Cleveland's offense following the 11-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. The keys to the offense will now go to backup Jacoby Brissett, who has 37 starts during his career and must now be slotted in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. He has averaged fewer than 200 passing yards per game during those starts, so are there any 2022 Fantasy football picks worth using on Cleveland's skill position players? Is Cleveland's offense full of 2022 Fantasy football busts? Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2022 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Elijah Moore, New York Jets: He finished ranked as the Fantasy WR2 over his final six games played last season, which was unfortunately cut short due to injuries and COVID-19. Moore was averaging 16.1 Fantasy points per game, which would have ranked fifth in the NFL had it continued for the entire season. He will have more competition from teammates this season since Corey Davis is healthy and rookie Garrett Wilson is expected to draw targets. However, Gibbs still says that Moore is his "most-rostered player at any position in Dynasty formats."

WR Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars: He had a semi-breakout season in 2021, establishing career-highs in targets (112), receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,035). Jacksonville struggled to get production from the inside last year, so Kirk should immediately step into that role. He signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, making him the third-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

"The data that we have on Kirk doesn't in any way indicate that he's an $84 million player, but it does point towards his ability to produce when in the correct role," Gibbs told SportsLine. "We saw that come to fruition in 2021, and his projected 2022 role provides plenty of reason for optimism that the Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.