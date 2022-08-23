With the departure of Davante Adams, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will enter a season without a proven No. 1 WR for the first time in his career. He does have numerous candidates looking to fill Adams' role, from a veteran like Sammy Watkins to second-round rookie Christian Watson, giving owners plenty to ponder as they create their 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy. The one holdover who could make the biggest splash in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings is Allen Lazard, who scored eight TDs over his last 10 games in 2021.

Since 2011, Green Bay's WR1 has averaged 14 touchdowns per season, which should make every Fantasy player's ears perk up heading into their Fantasy football draft prep 2022. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2022 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills: After scoring nine touchdowns over his first 30 NFL games, Davis racked up the same number of scores over his last seven contests, including the postseason. He jumped ahead of both Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders in the Bills' pecking order down the stretch, and now those two veterans, and their 1,319 combined yards, are no longer in Buffalo. Davis will be called upon to fill most of that production and he still gets to share the field with Stefon Diggs, so he'll likely always see single coverage. Only four teams threw the ball more often than the Bills last year, so Davis is poised to make a major leap as one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts.

"A track record of improvement, a primetime eruption for four scores in the 2021 Divisional Round against the Chiefs, and a plethora of vacated targets in one of the league's highest-volume passing offenses all are justifiable reasons to be ecstatic about Davis as he enters Year 3," Gibbs told SportsLine.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos: After a promising rookie year, Jeudy's second season was stunted by missing seven games and being part of a lackluster passing offense. He's now healthy and Denver had a sizable QB upgrade with Russell Wilson under center. Gibbs notes that Wilson's outstanding metrics versus zone coverage should favor Jeudy over fellow wideout Courtland Sutton. Add in that starting wideout Tim Patrick (torn ACL) was lost for the year, and Gibbs sees Jeudy as Denver's clear-cut top receiver.

"People seem to view Jeudy and Courtland Sutton as interchangeably Denver's WR1," Gibbs told SportsLine. "That was not the case in 2021. When both players were on the field, Jeudy was clearly the most likely to be targeted. On 224 shared routes, Jeudy out-targeted Sutton 49-30 and out-gained him 447-107. There was no question as to who the WR1 was when Jeudy was healthy in 2021." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.