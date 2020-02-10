2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2020 Rankings Debates

We've released our 2020 rankings, so it's time for some good old fashioned rankings debates! First, did we watch more of The Oscars or the XFL over the weekend (1:00) and what were our takeaways from the XFL? Then we've got a fun Allen Robinson stat (3:05) and some big news items (7:35) on Cam Newton, Todd Gurley, Dwayne Haskins, Russell Wilson and more ... QB rankings (17:00) as we get into Heath ranking Kyler Murray 10th, Dave being the high guy on Drew Brees, and Ben Roethlisberger vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick. RB rankings (28:40) as Heath is the low guy on the sophomore RBs and we debate Melvin Gordon vs. James Conner ... WR rankings (40:00) with Heath having DeAndre Hopkins ranked 7th and Dave having D.J. Moore outside his Top 12. Is Brandin Cooks on anyone's radar? Finally TE rankings (54:45) as we discuss Zach Ertz, Tyler Higbee, Jared Cook and the sophomore TEs. And we finish the show with some more XFL talk (1:01:30) including who stood out from a Fantasy perspective.