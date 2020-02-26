Play

2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Early Busts! Derrick Henry? Odell Beckham?

The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback, touchdown regression, and unsustainable efficiency.

We're analyzing the players you should AVOID in 2020 with our early BUST picks! We make our pick for the player most likely to bust (4:00) before moving position by position. Starting at RB, Joe Mixon is a risky pick, and Leonard Fournette's 2019 might've been a fluke ... For QBs (35:00), we debate whether Kyler Murray will be a bust or a league-winner, and Cam Newton is likely returning to Carolina but will be a risky draft pick. ... Moving onto WRs (45:15), can Odell Beckham Jr. bust again? And why Keenan Allen will suffer without Rivers. And we end with TE bust picks (1:02:12), including a top 3 TE who is likely to fall out of the elite tier this season.

