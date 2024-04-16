Heading into this year's NFL Draft, there's no Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs type of prospects. Both of those running backs were first-round picks in 2023, and it would be shocking if any team drafted a running back in Round 1 this year.

Even Round 2 could be a stretch.

While this year's rookie class is underwhelming on paper, there are still some talented running backs who will make a Fantasy impact in 2024 and beyond. Here are five rookie running backs to remember prior to the NFL Draft.

1. Jonathan Brooks, Texas

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 216 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds

Brooks redshirted his first season for the Longhorns in 2021 and played in four games as a reserve. In 2022, he was third on the depth chart behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, who both got drafted in the NFL. Finally, in 2023, Brooks got to show off his skills and led Texas with 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns on 187 carries, along with 25 catches for 286 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in November after 11 games, and he might be limited in his rookie campaign. Brooks has little tread on his tires with just 238 collegiate carries, and he's only 20. He can be a three-down back in the NFL, and he's been compared to Jamaal Charles. As long as he's healthy for Week 1, he could make a Fantasy impact right away, but his rehab will be something to monitor in training camp.

2. Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds

Wright had minimal action in 2021, but he led the Volunteers in rushing in 2022 (146 carries for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns) and 2023 (137 carries for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns). He only had two catches for 8 yards as a sophomore, but he pulled in 22 receptions for 141 yards in his junior campaign. Wright is an explosive running back with breakaway speed. For example, he posted an explosive run (10-plus yards) on 25.4 percent of his carries in 2023, according to NFL.com. His player comp is Kenneth Walker III, and Wright should be fun for Fantasy managers with the right team. He might not project as an NFL starter right away, but he'll be hard to keep off the field if he's breaking long runs. And he should be more involved in the passing game in the NFL than he was in college.

3. Trey Benson, Florida State

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 216 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds

Benson spent the first two seasons in college at Oregon before coming to FSU in 2022. That year, he led the Seminoles in rushing with 154 carries for 990 and nine touchdowns, along with 13 catches for 144 yards. He followed that up with 156 carries for 906 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023, along with 20 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown. He's built for the NFL, and he has the speed and pass-catching ability to be a three-down back. But he'll have to prove that with his NFL team, and he projects as someone who will start his career in a committee. He also has to do a better job of avoiding contact as a pro. That said, I've seen player comps to Todd Gurley, which is fantastic if he can play at that level in the NFL.

4. Blake Corrum, Michigan

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds

Corum is probably the most well-known running back in this class because of Michigan's 2023 campaign where the Wolverines won the national championship. And he was a big reason why with 258 carries for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns, along with 16 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown. He finished his collegiate career with 675 carries for 3,737 yards and 58 touchdowns and 56 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns, so there's a lot of mileage on his body coming into the NFL. But he also played in a pro-style offense -- behind an NFL-caliber offensive line -- so he should be ready to understand what to do in training camp right away. The knock on Corum is his athletic ability and lack of receiving chops, which probably makes him more of a backup than starter to begin his NFL career. But with the right team and offensive line, Corum could end up as a No. 2 Fantasy running back sooner rather than later.

5. Marshawn Lloyd, Southern Cal

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 220 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

Lloyd went from one USC to the other since he started his collegiate career at South Carolina before ending up with the Trojans in 2023. In his final year in the Pac-12 he had 116 carries for 820 yards and nine touchdowns and 13 catches for 232 yards. Lloyd is explosive and a playmaker, but he has to do a better job with ball security since he had eight fumbles in his final three collegiate seasons. He should prove to be better in the passing game in the NFL than he was in college, but he also needs to show that he can be consistent in pass protection. Lloyd will likely be a Day 3 selection in the NFL Draft, but he could be a nice surprise for Fantasy managers if he ends up with the right team.

Others to keep an eye on ...

Bucky Irving, Oregon

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Audric Estime, Notre Dame

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Will Shipley, Clemson