The 2024 NFL Draft talent pool at quarterback is stronger than ever and that's perfect for you guys in SuperFlex/two-QB leagues!

The 2024 Draft will offer as many as SIX possible starting quarterbacks. And these guys aren't mid ... well, most of them. Most of them have at least two or three qualities that can elevate them to be decent stat producers. A few have some serious talent that could send shockwaves through Fantasy Football for years.

Earlier, we looked into the best landing spots for these rookie quarterbacks and today we're going to deep dive into their top strengths, top concerns, a player comparison, what their learning curve might be and, of course, a link to the profiles we've written (or in the case of Nix and Rattler, a link to how they did at the Senior Bowl).

Caleb Williams, USC

Top strengths: Cannon for an arm. Good accuracy. Can read the whole field. Excellent mobility. Strives to be a playmaker, sometimes to a fault. Absolutely a weapon in the red zone and near the goal line.

Top concerns: Passed up gimme throws and held the ball too long on way too many occasions, leading to him running all over the place trying to make a play. Did get jittery behind his sub-optimal offensive line at USC. Also has to learn how to hold the ball when he runs.

Player comp: Steve McNair

Learning curve: The expectation is that he'll continue working in an offense with Air Raid, shotgun and RPO concepts. He should hit the ground running in training camp.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Top strengths: Fundamentally sound from head to toe. Excellent pre-snap reads. Impeccable accuracy on both short and deep throws. Excellent mobility and among the fastest quarterbacks in the class. Fearless if not borderline reckless, but he knew how to protect himself when he ran.

Top concerns: Older prospect. Slender with minimal room to add more muscle. Does not have the strongest arm in the class, but can still push 40 Air Yards on throws. Sometimes left clean pockets too early and overlooked open targets every game. No questions about his ability to see the middle of the field but definitely questions about whether or not he could scan past his second option.

Player comp: Randall Cunningham

Learning curve: As long as he's in anything resembling an Air Raid offense he should adapt quickly. If he winds up in a West Coast scheme he should eventually get it down.

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Top strengths: Plus-sized quarterback with the cannon to match. Improved his handling of pass rush pressure in 2023. Easily the best anticipatory passer in the class, and also among the top field-readers. Didn't shy away from tight-window throws. Has the arm strength to hit far-side and deep throws. Good, underrated mobility -- he can make a difference at the goal line.

Top concerns: Footwork and throwing mechanics need attention. Slowish release contributed to him being late on throws. When he sped up his footwork and throwing motion he was sometimes inaccurate. Struggled to consistently identify where pass rush pressure was coming from.

Player comp: Alex Smith but with more productivity

Learning curve: Maye came up in the Air Raid but should fit into any offensive system.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Top strengths: Good footwork with concise, compact delivery. Improved post-snap processing. Made plenty of tight-window throws. Made plenty of throws while under pressure. Mobile and can run. Tough (used to play hockey).

Top concerns: Arm strength could be an issue on longer/deeper throws. Terrible mechanics and ball placement when throwing to his left (not to his right).

Player comp: Rich Gannon with better mobility.

Learning curve: Played in a pro-style offense at Michigan and should adapt to similar styles pretty easily.

Michael Penix, Washington

Top strengths: Live arm with a snappy release. Fearless in the pocket. Capably read and processed defenses both pre- and post-snap.

Top concerns: Older prospect. Footwork was inconsistent including too many back-foot throws. Inaccurate when pressured and when going deep. Not particularly mobile. Has two ACL surgeries and two shoulder injuries on his record, but none in the past two seasons.

Player comp: Jordan Love

Learning curve: Could be tricky as he spent five years in the same Spread system. Should ultimately fit in any scheme.

Bo Nix, Oregon

Top strengths: Quick release. Strong arm. Accurate on short and intermediate throws. Handled pressure well. Mobility is a plus to help him extend plays.

Top concerns: Older prospect. Footwork could be an issue. Scanning defenses after the snap could be an issue; he threw a lot of short distances at Oregon. Accuracy on longer throws is definitely an issue.

Player comp: Ryan Tannehill

Learning curve: Worked in West Coast offense with zone-read principles, so he should adapt to pro offenses easily. Air Raid offense might not be a good fit.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Top strengths: Good mechanics and a strong arm with good velocity. Good scrambling skills.

Top concerns: Older prospect. Shorter prospect. May have benefited from a simplistic offense and probably has work to do to read defenses properly. Loved to chuck it and often got in trouble for it.

Player comp: Zach Wilson, but fearless

Learning curve: Did work in a pro-style system at South Carolina (ex-NFLer Dowell Loggains was his coordinator). He should be OK once he gets on the field.

Don't forget about...

Michael Pratt, Tulane: Scouts love his game because he's accurate, he can read defenses and pass rushers don't seem to faze him too much. But he doesn't have a power arm and has bouts where he holds the ball too long. But Tulane's rise to prominence has been because of this guy. There's a glimmer of hope that he becomes the next Brock Purdy.

Jordan Travis, Florida St.: He's a dual-threat quarterback who led an undefeated Florida State offense last year before breaking his ankle. Undersized but improved as a passer as he got older. Speaking of age, he'll be 24 years old this season.

Joe Milton, Tennessee: Massive human being with an absolute cannon and velocity on his throws, but everything else is a work-in-progress. Project-type prospects are intriguing for coaches, but not when they're about to be 24 years old.