We might have problems with the talent pools at running back and tight end, but not at quarterback. In fact, the rich are getting richer. That's good news for all NFL fans and Fantasy Football fans alike. Good quarterback play leads to more scoring and more points around the NFL lead to more fun Fantasy Football matchups. Hopefully, we'll see this as soon as the 2024 season, and judging by the talent in this quarterback class, that's not a stretch to suggest.

The 2024 Draft will offer as many as SIX possible starting quarterbacks. And these guys aren't mid ... well, most of them. Most of them have at least two or three qualities that can elevate them to be decent stat producers. A few have some serious talent that could send shockwaves through Fantasy Football for years. Today, we'll review where the best openings at quarterback are around the league. I've ranked them based on who will catch the ball, who's calling plays, what's expected of the offense, and which coaching staffs have the best shot at longevity (because when coaching staffs change, the QBs usually follow).

1. Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson are an obvious trio of impeccable studs to snare passes from anyone. They made Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens look decent. The Vikings also have a playcaller in ex-QB Kevin O'Connell who has lunged into pass-heavy operation every single time he's been comfortable with his passer. O'Connell should have at least two more seasons.

2. Chicago Bears

Adding Keenan Allen to a receiving corps including D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet (and D'Andre Swift!) makes the Bears new-look offense appear dangerous. Maybe another addition could add some speed. Playcaller Shane Waldron was one of the guys behind turning Geno Smith into a quality passer over the past two seasons. He should be able to do the same for a viable strong-armed rookie, though it's truly TBD how long Waldron will stick in the Windy City.

3. Washington Commanders

Fantasy managers have waited a long time for Terry McLaurin to have a good guy slinging targets his way. Jahan Dotson also is a bounce-back candidate. The Commanders could use another target, though Austin Ekeler as a short-area outlet shouldn't be ignored. Kliff Kingsbury is the playcaller but I suspect this offense will be a mix of what he's done and what the Eagles have done since Brian Johnson, Philly's former QB coach and OC, is now a part of the brain trust there.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Throwing to Davante Adams? Man that's the stuff dreams are made of. The question is whether or not Adams is still as good as he once was? And will he still be a Raider after 2024? That's two questions. Here are others: Will the team pull the plug on the Antonio Pierce experiment if they bottom out in a tough AFC West in 2024? And could new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy get his swagger back after faltering last year? Too many questions.

5. Denver Broncos

The most alluring part of the Broncos offense is coach Sean Payton calling plays, something that's unlikely to change for a while given the financial investment the team made in him. So on one hand, having him there can provide promise to any quarterback since Payton can find creative ways to move the chains. On the other hand, throwing to Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick and Josh Reynolds doesn't exactly move the needle (though there is some speed in that quartet).

6. New York Giants

Give the G-Men credit -- they have speed. Second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt, smallish slot guy Wan'Dale Robinson and veteran Darius Slayton all can run. But after those three, this is an offense in need of some help, especially if Darren Waller opts to retire. It gets worse: Coach Brian Daboll looked like a genius in 2022 and a doofus in 2023. If New York has a rough 2024 we could see a new coaching staff -- one that prefers hoodies, contentious press conferences and methodical offenses -- in 2025.

7. New England Patriots

Let's see if we can make the best of this place -- the receiving corps added speedster K.J. Osborn and have a bevy of reliable route-runners in Kendrick Bourne (once he's healthy), JuJu Smith-Schuster (remember him?!), Hunter Henry (remember him?!) and young Demario Douglas (a PPR flex last year). OK fine, not exciting. But Alex Van Pelt is calling the shots for the Patriots and has a history of making the most of big-armed throwers. Still not excited? Okay, fine, this is not a great place for a quarterback to thrive. At least the coaching staff should be in place for a while. Yay?