49ers' Adrian Colbert: Exits with hamstring injury
Colbert sustained a hamstring injury against the Cardinals on Sunday and will not return, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Colbert was mostly expected to be a depth defensive back but with the plethora of injuries in the 49ers' secondary he's seen an increased role. There is only speculation as to the severity of the injury at this point, but the 24-year-old is done for Week 4.
