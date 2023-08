The Bears released Colbert (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Colbert was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury during the middle of training camp, which would've ended his 2023 campaign. However, he's now free to join a new team once he can pass a physical. Colbert appeared in two games last year (both with Chicago) but played exclusively on special teams.