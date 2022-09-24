site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Akeem Spence: Will be active at Denver
RotoWire Staff
San Francisco elevated Spence from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3.
Spence appeared in just one game in 2021, logging one tackle in five defensive snaps. He will probably work in a limited reserve role Sunday as long as Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens remain healthy.
