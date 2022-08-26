site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Akeem Spence: Suffers potential concussion
Spence left Thursday's preseason game against the Texans to be evaluated for a concussion, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Spence left the game in the fourth quarter, so he is unlikely to return to action. He joined the 49ers as a depth option after Maurice Hurst (biceps) landed on injured reserve Aug. 1.
