Zettel signed a contract with the 49ers on Monday.

Zettel was let go by Cincinnati last week and will now receive a fresh start in San Francisco. The 27-year-old was on-and-off the Bengals' roster throughout the season and ended up totaling five tackles (three solo) in four games.

