Zettel signed a contract with the Bengals on Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Zettel was cut by Cincinnati on Monday, and he now rejoins the team following the decision to waive Damion Willis. The fourth-year pro has appeared in only one game for the Bengals this season, Week 7 versus Jacksonville, during which he played a rotational role on defense but didn't record a tackle.