Anthony Zettel: Let go by Vikings
RotoWire Staff
Minnesota cut Zettel on Wednesday.
Zettel wasn't able to translate his opportunity with the Vikings into a depth defensive end role. The 28-year-old will look to latch on in such a capacity elsewhere in the league.
