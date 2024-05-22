Gray (shoulder) was spotted working out during the 49ers' OTAs earlier this week.

Gray, who missed all of San Francisco's 2023 campaign due to a shoulder injury, appears to be fully healthy once again as he participates in the team's OTAs. The 2022 third-round pick out of SMU saw limited work during his rookie season, tallying just 10 receiving yards and one reception through 13 games. With the 49ers adding Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing in the 2024 NFL Draft, Gray will have to battle to earn a depth role in San Francisco's wide receiver room this offseason.