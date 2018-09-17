Lee started and recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Lee made his first start with the 49ers with several linebackers held out of action. The 22-year-old performed admirably in a pinch, but his role is set to be reduced with Reuben Foster returning from suspension next week. Lee could still start right outside linebacker if Malcolm Smith (hamstring) is unable to go, but he would likely come off the field in nickel and dime packages, limiting his IDP appeal.

