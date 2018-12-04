Tartt (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 14 against the Broncos, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Tartt has been dealing with a shoulder issue for a solid chunk of the season and aggravated the injury in Week 12 against the Seahawks. With the 49ers well out of playoff contention, the team has no reason to rush Tartt back to action before his injured shoulder is fully recovered. In the meantime, Antone Exum figures to fill in as San Francisco's starting strong safety.